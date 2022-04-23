Arsenal are set to play host to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium today, with just two confirmed absentees from the squad.

The Gunners remain without both of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, who at this point appear unlikely to feature again this season.

The boss claimed that Takehiro Tomiyasu could well be in contention to feature depending on how yesterday’s training session went, although after so long on the sidelines, I wouldn’t be expecting him to play from the start even if fit.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Holding Gabriel Tavares

Elneny Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Nketiah

While you could argue whether the side was operating with a back five at times against Chelsea, this was roughly how we lined up against Chelsea to great effect, and after such a strong performance I’m not expecting any changes, nor should he. Tomiyasu’s availability wouldn’t effect my thinking after Wednesday, and I’d simply be telling the team to go out and do exactly as they did in midweek to keep the dream alive.

Man United will be without both Paul Pogba and Fred from midfield, while Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are also missing, but they may feel boosted by the returns of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay, and it will be interesting to see how they line up this afternoon.

Rangnick said: “Yeah, we have three players available that were not available at Liverpool. Cristiano is back in training again, Rapha Varane is back in training again and so is Scott McTominay. Those three are available but, on the other hand, Paul Pogba will probably be injured for the rest of the season.”

“Luke Shaw, probably not [play this season], with his bolts and screws being removed from his leg I don’t see him coming back in the next four weeks. Fred, we don’t know. Hopefully he will be an option for the game against Chelsea, but tomorrow no. And Edinson Cavani is training with our physios and coaches but as yet he hasn’t been able to train with the team.”

Patrick

WATCH Mikel Arteta conference ahead of crucial Man United clash