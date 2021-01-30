Arsenal v Man United Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with four confirmed absences

Arsenal will play host to Manchester United this afternoon at the Emirates, but have four confirmed as missing, and a further doubt.

Kieran Tierney is set to be assessed before kick-off in hope that he can make his first appearance since the win over Newcastle United on January 18.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player missing, as he struggles to deal with some personal problems, with his mum having suffered with her health of late.

We also have three players ruled out with injury. Mat Ryan picked up a knock to his right hip in training, but is due back in training in the coming days.

Dani Ceballos remains sidelined with a calf injury, despite returning to training this week, and will continue to be assessed in the coming days.

Pablo Mari is the last of those to be ruled out, although he has also been back in training this week, and a return to fitness should be close.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are available for selection however, having returned to full training since Tuesday.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Cedric Holding Luiz Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Pepe

Lacazette

If Tierney is close to being ready to play, I can’t see him being left out of such a big match, but am hoping he is deemed 100% ready to start.

Martin Odegaard could well be in line to make his debut, but I don’t expect him to be rushed into the line-up, despite the left-wing spot being vacated by Aubameyang’s absence. I expect he will come off the bench for Smith Rowe at some point.

I would love to see Martinelli from the start also, but after Nicolas Pepe’s performance in midweek I feel like he deserves the chance to continue in that role.

Who would you like to see start this evening? Is this team strong enough to beat Man United?

Patrick