Arsenal v Man United: Facts, stats and form ahead of crucial Emirates clash

What can Arsenal expect from Man United?
If Arsenal fans think the performances of their team has been far from satisfactory, then United fans will have no sympathy for their Premier League counterparts.
Despite sitting on six points after three games, Erik Ten Hag’s men have failed to truly convince their fanbase that they are in for a treat this season.
In their opening match against Wolves, United were lucky to take away all three points, as the Wanderers had several opportunities to snatch a win at Old Trafford.
In their second game, Hag’s side were deservedly beaten by Spurs 2-0. Fans from the red side of Manchester would have felt the same nerves when they went 2-0 down against Nottingham Forest inside the opening five minutes.
However, they made a memorable comeback to win 3-2 and climbed up the table to eighth position.
United have been set up in a 4-3-3 formation with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen occupying the midfield areas.
🗣️ "United are going to have to raise their game, but Arsenal are going to have to sort themselves out"
Gary Neville looks ahead to Arsenal vs Manchester United next week 💭 pic.twitter.com/sh9eySZRPL
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2023
But with all those players possessing more offensive qualities than defensive, teams have penetrated Ten Hag’s midfield with ease.
And that’s why Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz (if he starts) can come out of the match shining the most.
However, the two things that Mikel Arteta needs to worry about is the Red Devils’ defensive fluidity and counter attacking prowess.
With the addition of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, the Red Devils have taken playing out from the back to a different level. Thus, pressing aggressively for the whole 90 minutes might not do the Gunners any good.
United would have to double-team on Saka. Otherwise, they risk being cooked.
When they do send two on him, we have a spare man in the middle or at Martinelli's.
Arsenal could either commit Zinchenko into the midfield and have Rice just around the box to be doing shoot practice. pic.twitter.com/MElHsQbBfr
— GravityGooner✨ (@Gravitygunner14) September 1, 2023
On the other side, United are one of the most dangerous counter-attacking sides, as they have progressed the ball upfield at a rate of 1.81 metres per second, the second-fastest average in the division, sitting behind only David Moyes’ West Ham United.
Considering that in mind, picking up Thomas Partey as a right-back might not be a clever decision because a single positional mistake either by Partey or Ben White can hand Man United with a very good opportunity in front of goal.
Ten Hag’s team possesses the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony and Jadon Sancho, neither of them will have much problem putting one past the keeper if given a single good opening.
Chance creation is also strong suit for the Manchester side, who have generated 55 shots already, including 42 from open play. Only rivals Manchester City and Brighton have boasted more attempts, with Portuguese wizard Fernandes at the heart of most things.
Thus, shutting the supply to him can disrupt a lot of fluidity in United’s attacks. And I see the pair of Partey and Declan Rice doing that with ease.
This derby has always attracted eyeballs, despite the fact that the two clubs were struggling with their identity in recent seasons. A good performance by either one of them will prove that their respective club have indeed taken the next step in their development.
Writer – Yash Bisht
City Fulham 5-1. Didn’t see any struggle for City while we were lucky with a point. Major improvement needed or I expect a top 4 fight as our main objective this season
Also need Referee and VAR on our side lol.
Mancity are now declared Manu of Ferguson’s days. They can play with 10 defender or 10 attacker and still come away with winner. Mancity were not playing any good but Fulham gave them a lot of space to explore unlike the tight formation they built against Arsenal. Based in these 4 games I feel mancity are weaker than last yr but as they have mentality superiority they will keep on getting points. No debryune, no grealish, no problem, sold sterling, zinko, Jesus, gundogan, Mahrez, Laporte and so many key players still no problem. At present they just seem to belong in another universe. Just hope they can be brought down to earth sooner than later.
Story coming out partly is injured if true will hopefully stop Arteta using this stupid inverted full back system and play a traditional back 4 with players in there proper positions!
The inverted FB has a good rationale and can be quite effective.
We used it to good effect last season.
Man United would likely park the bus and launch direct balls to their attackers as usual
This is why Arsenal had better play Jesus/ Martinelli because they’re so tricky and Havertz or Rice in Xhaka’s position to increase our second-ball winning chances in the final-third:
…….………….…. Ramsdale
……… White .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
……….….. Partey ……..… Tomiyasu
Saka . Odegaard . Rice . Martinelli
…………………………. Jesus
Tomiyasu did a great job at nullifying Antony last season and White should be able to handle Rashford. Let Tomiyasu play inverted-LB, because he’s more ambidextrous than Kiwior and Zinchenko
If we can’t score after sixty minutes, we could replace Tomiyasu with Zinchenko
Turner and Tavares took all three points from the Bridge today.
Though Havertz have not exactly set the place on fire, he has to play a part in these blockbusters encounters.
Surely my 4 2 3 1 formation switching quickly to the 4 3 3 in attacking mode is well documented.
Whoever dominates the midfield walks away with all the spoils