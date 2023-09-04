Arsenal v Man United: It was a relief to see Thomas Partey missing from our line-up

Unfortunate relief due to injury

This weekend I found myself relieved with the absence of Thomas Partey from Arsenal’s starting line-up against Man United. Not because of his injury, I’m actually a big fan of Partey and prefer him in the starting 11.

This relief was because of the forced decision it left Arteta with, when it came to naming the back four of White, Gabriel, Saliba and Zinchenko.

The style of play, balance, and structure created a flow that seemed so much more comfortable. The creation of chances and just the overall vibe was much different, and the moment I saw the starting lineup announcement I instantly felt far more optimistic about such a huge fixture against United.

Now I will take the broken record & repetitive approach that I’ve stood by in my two previous pieces and make the ever so subtle note that Havertz once again put the Arse in Arsenal with another dreadful outing in my mind.

No doubt the pressure to perform has been heavy with him, and I’d love nothing more than to see a glimpse of the brilliance that the Arsenal brain trust sees! Yet the missed goal that was served up, in the box, on a silver platter, to the horrid weak ball giveaway that lead to the United goal…oof!

I expected his departure at the half-time to be quite honest.

Yet, in the end, fortune favoured our side and we brought it home in the nervous final moments and the 3 points from a massive game are ours.

I’m very proud of this team, and I hope Partey returns quickly and is back in match condition soon. And I hope it is in midfield that I see him when things are right as the back four selection of today was a comforting one to my eyes.

