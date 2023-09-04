Arsenal v Man United: It was a relief to see Thomas Partey missing from our line-up

Unfortunate relief due to injury
This weekend I found myself relieved with the absence of Thomas Partey from Arsenal’s starting line-up against Man United. Not because of his injury, I’m actually a big fan of Partey and prefer him in the starting 11.
This relief was because of the forced decision it left Arteta with, when it came to naming the back four of White, Gabriel, Saliba and Zinchenko.
The style of play, balance, and structure created a flow that seemed so much more comfortable. The creation of chances and just the overall vibe was much different, and the moment I saw the starting lineup announcement I instantly felt far more optimistic about such a huge fixture against United.
Now I will take the broken record & repetitive approach that I’ve stood by in my two previous pieces and make the ever so subtle note that Havertz once again put the Arse in Arsenal with another dreadful outing in my mind.
No doubt the pressure to perform has been heavy with him, and I’d love nothing more than to see a glimpse of the brilliance that the Arsenal brain trust sees! Yet the missed goal that was served up, in the box, on a silver platter, to the horrid weak ball giveaway that lead to the United goal…oof!
I expected his departure at the half-time to be quite honest.
Yet, in the end, fortune favoured our side and we brought it home in the nervous final moments and the 3 points from a massive game are ours.
I’m very proud of this team, and I hope Partey returns quickly and is back in match condition soon. And I hope it is in midfield that I see him when things are right as the back four selection of today was a comforting one to my eyes.
Don’t give up on KH yet. I got the hunch….he would come on much stronger. It’s just nerves, for now. He would be fine and would start being a real threat to opposition, because he would be striking unexpectedly and his movements would be unpredictable, believe me.
It seems that yet another injury concern has forced MA into getting it right, just as it did when he had to play Martinelli.
Or maybe he was never going to try Partey as back against a supposedly top team???
We’ll never know
Talk about a hard head then. It seems about the only time he demonstrates a willingness to show any innovation in rotating his players, either an injury or a run of losses.
The players are obviously more accustomed to the inverted-LB tactic because they used it for one season, but it will be only a matter of time before they get used to have Partey in the inverted-RB position
As for Havertz’s mistake, let’s not crucify him further, to improve his confidence. Odegaard and Saka have also made fatal misplaced passes this season
I just hope Arteta won’t use Havertz wrongly as he did to Willian in 2020. He needs to maximize Havertz’s physicality
GAI let’s be clear because there are a lot of words being twisted to fit a narrative!
– Partey at RB worsens 2 positions, our midfield with him missing and our RB slot with Ben White missing (FYI BW is more than athletic enough to play the inverted RB whatever that is)
– MA is the one crucifying Havertz by forcing him to play when it’s clear to EVERYONE that he needs to be introduced slowly from the bench.
– Saka and Ode aren’t continuous underachievers so your comparison is illogical and simply ridiculous. Yes Havertz has been here for a very short time but that doesn’t change the FACT that he’s underperformed in every game.
– Willian was used wrongly by being in the starting 11 when his form and performances suggested otherwise, exactly like Havertz……both situations 100% on MA’s shoulders.
Glad the facts are cleared up now 🙂 very few people here hate Havertz, they just want to see him benched until he’s proved himself which is 100% fair. Arsenal > MA’s ego!
PJ-SA the points you make are your opinions,not facts as you claim. Of course everyone,including you,has the right to form opinions. The earth revolves around the sun-that is fact. Onions typically make people cry-fqct.Arsenal has 10 points so far in 23/24 season – that is also a fact. Like the point you make that “…it’s clear to EVERYONE that he needs to be introduced slowly…” It’s not clear to me and a few others I imagine so that can’t be a fact and merely your opinion which I respect even if I disagree with it.
He has underperformed in every game for us so far, even though it’s only a few games. Winning headers doesn’t mean he’s performing lol…this is the fact that I claimed, read it again if you need to!
Maybe I should’ve been clear, everyone that’s watched the games and understands.
So you think Havertz has done enough to warrant an automatic starting position over say our best performer in preseason being Trossard?
Those aren’t facts. We won three games and drew one with Havertz in the starting lineup
Regarding your comments in order, PJSA:
– agree
– agree
– agree
– agree
lol. Frustrating the heck out of me. Vieira gets phased and we are now reaping the benefits, yet Havertz’s confidence is dipping further every game he starts. Probaly Kai himself even wants to be benched.
Makes no sense. All I can say as small mitigation for Arteta is that all great managers were stubborn and opinionated, and failures were often too easily swayed by opinions. Let’s hope!
Well, maybe we would have had the same back 4 even if Partey was available?
I believe Partey was an experiment, while Zinchenko wasn’t fully fit and because he had to find another inverted back, once Timber got injured.
Odegaard and Saka have also single handedly won games for us. I think I can speak for All Arsenal fans when I say we want him to succeed! Unfortunately what we saw yesterday and going on his chelsea career we have concerns. And what makes it worse is we have some incredible players on the bench having to sit there while the manager could be trying to force a square peg in a round hole. Just want to say Declan Rice was amazing yesterday and the previous games and is WORTH everything we paid for him. (Who wanted onana over him) Reiss Nelson looked really good when he came on! I’m excited to see him get some game time!
Reiss Nelson ups the intensity to an insane degree every time he comes on. He’s so good at pushing us into the final third. Glad his contributions aren’t going unnoticed.
A winning goal in injury time doesn’t tell the whole story. We were superior in every department and if we had a clinical finisher it would have been done and dusted a lot earlier. Man U’s playing out from the back was a joke, twenty plus passes and they were still in the 18 yard box!!! If I had any criticism we should have pressed higher in the early part of the match because they looked vulnerable at the back. We looked solid, compact and dynamic and in contrast they looked disjointed. On this showing they don’t look top 4 to me so one less to worry about. Based on what I’ve seen so far (early days) my top 4: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham but not necessarily in that order because it is the EPL we are talking about!!! Last years’ high flyers, Newcastle, are already in trouble whereas we are still contenders and should remain so.