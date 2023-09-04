Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal v Man United: It was a relief to see Thomas Partey missing from our line-up

Unfortunate relief due to injury

This weekend I found myself relieved with the absence of Thomas Partey from Arsenal’s starting line-up against Man United. Not because of his injury, I’m actually a big fan of Partey and prefer him in the starting 11.

This relief was because of the forced decision it left Arteta with, when it came to naming the back four of White, Gabriel, Saliba and Zinchenko.

The style of play, balance, and structure created a flow that seemed so much more comfortable. The creation of chances and just the overall vibe was much different, and the moment I saw the starting lineup announcement I instantly felt far more optimistic about such a huge fixture against United.

Now I will take the broken record & repetitive approach that I’ve stood by in my two previous pieces and make the ever so subtle note that Havertz once again put the Arse in Arsenal with another dreadful outing in my mind.

No doubt the pressure to perform has been heavy with him, and I’d love nothing more than to see a glimpse of the brilliance that the Arsenal brain trust sees! Yet the missed goal that was served up, in the box, on a silver platter, to the horrid weak ball giveaway that lead to the United goal…oof!

I expected his departure at the half-time to be quite honest.

Yet, in the end, fortune favoured our side and we brought it home in the nervous final moments and the 3 points from a massive game are ours.

I’m very proud of this team, and I hope Partey returns quickly and is back in match condition soon. And I hope it is in midfield that I see him when things are right as the back four selection of today was a comforting one to my eyes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Why can’t Arsenal ever make money from player sales?
Which Arsenal Women would you field for UWCL qualifier against Linkoping?
Is England v Scotland in Women’s Nations League too early for Arsenal’s Beth Mead?
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Man United Thomas Partey

15 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Don’t give up on KH yet. I got the hunch….he would come on much stronger. It’s just nerves, for now. He would be fine and would start being a real threat to opposition, because he would be striking unexpectedly and his movements would be unpredictable, believe me.

    Reply

  3. Talk about a hard head then. It seems about the only time he demonstrates a willingness to show any innovation in rotating his players, either an injury or a run of losses.

    Reply

  4. The players are obviously more accustomed to the inverted-LB tactic because they used it for one season, but it will be only a matter of time before they get used to have Partey in the inverted-RB position

    As for Havertz’s mistake, let’s not crucify him further, to improve his confidence. Odegaard and Saka have also made fatal misplaced passes this season

    I just hope Arteta won’t use Havertz wrongly as he did to Willian in 2020. He needs to maximize Havertz’s physicality

    Reply

    1. GAI let’s be clear because there are a lot of words being twisted to fit a narrative!

      – Partey at RB worsens 2 positions, our midfield with him missing and our RB slot with Ben White missing (FYI BW is more than athletic enough to play the inverted RB whatever that is)

      – MA is the one crucifying Havertz by forcing him to play when it’s clear to EVERYONE that he needs to be introduced slowly from the bench.

      – Saka and Ode aren’t continuous underachievers so your comparison is illogical and simply ridiculous. Yes Havertz has been here for a very short time but that doesn’t change the FACT that he’s underperformed in every game.

      – Willian was used wrongly by being in the starting 11 when his form and performances suggested otherwise, exactly like Havertz……both situations 100% on MA’s shoulders.

      Glad the facts are cleared up now 🙂 very few people here hate Havertz, they just want to see him benched until he’s proved himself which is 100% fair. Arsenal > MA’s ego!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. PJ-SA the points you make are your opinions,not facts as you claim. Of course everyone,including you,has the right to form opinions. The earth revolves around the sun-that is fact. Onions typically make people cry-fqct.Arsenal has 10 points so far in 23/24 season – that is also a fact. Like the point you make that “…it’s clear to EVERYONE that he needs to be introduced slowly…” It’s not clear to me and a few others I imagine so that can’t be a fact and merely your opinion which I respect even if I disagree with it.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. He has underperformed in every game for us so far, even though it’s only a few games. Winning headers doesn’t mean he’s performing lol…this is the fact that I claimed, read it again if you need to!

          Maybe I should’ve been clear, everyone that’s watched the games and understands.

          So you think Havertz has done enough to warrant an automatic starting position over say our best performer in preseason being Trossard?

          ReplyHighlight Thread

      3. Regarding your comments in order, PJSA:
        – agree
        – agree
        – agree
        – agree
        lol. Frustrating the heck out of me. Vieira gets phased and we are now reaping the benefits, yet Havertz’s confidence is dipping further every game he starts. Probaly Kai himself even wants to be benched.
        Makes no sense. All I can say as small mitigation for Arteta is that all great managers were stubborn and opinionated, and failures were often too easily swayed by opinions. Let’s hope!

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. Well, maybe we would have had the same back 4 even if Partey was available?
    I believe Partey was an experiment, while Zinchenko wasn’t fully fit and because he had to find another inverted back, once Timber got injured.

    Reply

  6. Odegaard and Saka have also single handedly won games for us. I think I can speak for All Arsenal fans when I say we want him to succeed! Unfortunately what we saw yesterday and going on his chelsea career we have concerns. And what makes it worse is we have some incredible players on the bench having to sit there while the manager could be trying to force a square peg in a round hole. Just want to say Declan Rice was amazing yesterday and the previous games and is WORTH everything we paid for him. (Who wanted onana over him) Reiss Nelson looked really good when he came on! I’m excited to see him get some game time!

    Reply

  7. A winning goal in injury time doesn’t tell the whole story. We were superior in every department and if we had a clinical finisher it would have been done and dusted a lot earlier. Man U’s playing out from the back was a joke, twenty plus passes and they were still in the 18 yard box!!! If I had any criticism we should have pressed higher in the early part of the match because they looked vulnerable at the back. We looked solid, compact and dynamic and in contrast they looked disjointed. On this showing they don’t look top 4 to me so one less to worry about. Based on what I’ve seen so far (early days) my top 4: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham but not necessarily in that order because it is the EPL we are talking about!!! Last years’ high flyers, Newcastle, are already in trouble whereas we are still contenders and should remain so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs