Arsenal v Man United Player Ratings – Saka MOTM in a great game

It was a brilliant win for the Gunners, although VAR made it into a very strange affair. But now we are back in the driving seat for Top Four. Let’s hope we continue with this spirit and confidence…

Ramsdale 6

Competent but still not back to his best. Couldn’t stop Ronaldo’s rocket.

Cedric 5

He has filled in adequately but I’ll be glad to see Tomiyasu back for the rest of the campaign

White 6

Held his own in a chaotic defensive display

Gabriel 6

Could have watched Ronaldo better, but otherwise a solid game

Tavares 6

First ever goal and involved in everything. Not always in a good way!

Xhaka 8

He has certainly won the fans back with an imperious performance.

Elneny 7

One of his best games for Arsenal. Perhaps he has earned a new contract?

Saka 9

Involved in most of our attacks and very hard to handle. Yet another smoothly taken penalty.

Odegaard 8

Looking and acting like a real captain. Improving all the time.

Smith-Rowe 5

Not at his best and hardly got a look-in. Doesn’t look fit enough to play even half a game.

Nketiah 6

Was obviously offside when his goal was disallowed but otherwise kept the United defence busy.

Subs

Holding N/A

Hardly involved

Martinelli 4

Only 7 touches in half and hour. Not in the game really

Tomiyasu N/A

Please come back soon…

