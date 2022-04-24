Arsenal v Man United Player Ratings – Saka MOTM in a great game

It was a brilliant win for the Gunners, although VAR made it into a very strange affair. But now we are back in the driving seat for Top Four. Let’s hope we continue with this spirit and confidence…
Ramsdale 6
Competent but still not back to his best. Couldn’t stop Ronaldo’s rocket.
Cedric 5
He has filled in adequately but I’ll be glad to see Tomiyasu back for the rest of the campaign
White 6
Held his own in a chaotic defensive display
Gabriel 6
Could have watched Ronaldo better, but otherwise a solid game
Tavares 6
First ever goal and involved in everything. Not always in a good way!
Xhaka 8
He has certainly won the fans back with an imperious performance.
Elneny 7
One of his best games for Arsenal. Perhaps he has earned a new contract?
Saka 9
Involved in most of our attacks and very hard to handle. Yet another smoothly taken penalty.
Odegaard 8
Looking and acting like a real captain. Improving all the time.
Smith-Rowe 5
Not at his best and hardly got a look-in. Doesn’t look fit enough to play even half a game.
Nketiah 6
Was obviously offside when his goal was disallowed but otherwise kept the United defence busy.
Subs
Holding N/A
Hardly involved
Martinelli 4
Only 7 touches in half and hour. Not in the game really
Tomiyasu N/A
Please come back soon…
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes, Saka deserved to be the MOTM because he made an assist and a goal. As for Elneny, it’d be great if he stays
Saka had a great game but no way he’s MOTM when there’s Elneny and Ødegaard who were both top class right from the go till the final whistle.
No way Elneny gets a 7 here.
The defense was shaky, but all three midfielders and Saka alone were top class consistently.
Why’s Saka a 9? Cause he scored the penalty? By that merit, Xhaka should also get an extra point for his well taken shot that ended the game.
Ø me gaaaaaaaaaard keeps creating chances upon chances
Sad to see Nketiah didn’t convert that backheel pass.
He was awarded BT Sport’s MOTM.
For me, it was either him or Elneny
yesterdays game was mad 2 poor teams but a great result 4 us with the spuds drawing but nketiah come on he’s Sunday league FFS keep yourself onside no first touch is poor off in the summer let’s hope
The second time Elneny has been marked down. Must be a conspiracy against the man. Yes ,,, Smith- Rowe looks unfit,, but why?
I think if Man Utd scored first it would have taken a it’s toll psychologically on the players. It was very important for us to draw first blood. We did not look very composed defensively. But as soon as we switched to three at the back the dynamic changed. Looking forward to Wednesdays game. We somehow play better away than at home. I think the nerves of the home support gets to the players. The supporters really need to help the confidence of the team. Let’s Go!!! COYG!!!!
Rangnick must stop blaming var decisions for the defeat,because Manchester United has been pure crap. A retired referee has since verified these decisions to be correct based on the rules and applications. In the reverse fixture when Arsenal lost 2-3 to United, it was the same var poor decisions and none review that gave them the game. I remember that Arsenal was leading 1 nil in the first half, with only five remaining when Tomiyasu was brought down by McGuire in the penalty box, and no foul given. That would have been immense if the penalty was rightly given and scored. Arsenal would have been 2 nil with less than two minutes before half time. Instead, Arsenal was caught up in the appeal, while Manchester scored on the break. From then,the momentum of the match shifted,as numerous decisions went against Arsenal and United won. While Arsenal have been recipient so many wrong refereeing and var decisions , Manchester United have been the biggest beneficiary from poor decisions all season long. So, Rangnick must stop the blood……. crying . Players believe = top four finish.
In my opinion, the rating mark given to Elneny was not deserving, he should have been given 8 or 8.5. Arteta should also quickly award him a new contract as well as Nkentia.
Elneny 7 ?
Easily the best player yesterday ,does everything simple ,not the answer going forward but 2 great results against the bigger teams with him in the middle .
Saka ,Xhaka and Odegaard good games
That defence though ,looking more shaky as we wind down the season and that includes Ramsdale
It’s you and your fellow brigaders’ week off,mate.
Over the past few weeks, what baffles me is the fact Arteta doesn’t seem to understand the weekness and strength of some of his players. Hence he make terrible decisions with regards to team selection and tactics.
We saw the Brighton and Southhampton games. I gave up on our UCL qualification after both games.
Then the masterclass against Chelsea. And the bit of a gamble that paid off against Man U.
Well, from here I strongly believe how we end the season hinges on the decisions Arteta makes for the rest of the season. If he makes the right decisions then that fourth spot is ours.
I can only hope.
I watch the game last night. After 3 defeat feel like deja vu.thankfully we win last night. After that 3 defeat i fed up and looking ahead for next season with new manager but we miraculous ly beat chelsea.. The game that i ecpect we lost but we win.