Arsenal v Man United Review – Happy for the win but we need better control in the game

Well lovely Arsenal people, I went through an emotional rollercoaster watching that game. When they “scored” for 2:1, I thought they deserved it. We were very sloppy in defence and every time they went forward I was scared. Then it was disallowed and the last 10 minutes were breathtaking.
It was honestly the good, the bad and the ugly. We were the better team in the first 30 minutes, and of all people, the ball had to fall to Havertz who misskicked it 5 yards away from goal, and there wasn’t even a challenge around him. Then the guy made the mistake with the pass that led to their goal.
I am really trying to find something to hold on to with him, and the one time he made a positive run forward he tried to win a penalty, when he could’ve been 1:1 with the goal, although that doesn’t mean anything with him.
I’m just baffled why Arteta had him on for 75 minutes. That experiment is shocking. I think Arteta made a confession of one of his mistakes, by reverting to the back 4 from last year. That said our defending wasn’t great again. United really had one plan, draw us out and hit a ball to the wings, and unfortunately we fell for it, and I’m annoyed because I knew it would happen.
On the positive side we responded immediately to go back level, and we deserved it. It was the one time we were really quick going forward. I think we were too static, until Jesus and Vieira came on.
I’m going to give credit to the manager for the subs as once again they changed our performance. Jesus started asking questions Eddie just doesn’t, and I’m in no way dissing him, but when Gabby J came on, we had someone who could hold the ball up front, take a man on or create a chance for himself.
Also Fabio Vieira, the guy’s played roughly 40 minutes this season and he has won a penalty and has 2 assists to his name. If Havertz is picked over him against Everton it would be a travesty.
The best player on the pitch by a country mile was Declan Rice. I didn’t miss Partey, and that goal. You go into folklore with such goals, but overall the guy took the initiative in a moment where we desperately needed a win.
I think you just saw when the players reverted to a system they know, how Odegaard came alive and had his best game this season. Even though Saka had a poor game he kept pushing, and he had support in Ben White, which Partey just doesn’t offer.
I also want to shout out Martinelli who is an absolute hero on the left, playing with no support, missing Xhaka and still being a real threat.
All and all, I’m very happy with the 3 points. The way we rose from the dead, after we had almost lost it, was encouraging. Did we have to leave it so late and dramatic? Let’s be real, if we want to win the title, we should’ve had 12 points against the opposition in front of us. We need some more comfortable wins, and better control of games.
10 points from 12, it is what it is. Let’s just end the Havertz experiment and work on our defending. We go to Everton away after the break, a ground where our record is really poor, but they are a terrible football side and we need a few dominating performances. Remember, we are considered the biggest threat to City for the title, we need to improve to live up to those standards.
But overall, I’m happy with the win in the end. We leave in a positive mood, but let’s learn from the first 4 games and start putting in more confident performances, or results will eventually catch up. Last minute winners are great, but we need some more sustainable and controlled wins.
Konstantin
MA is nor going to “just end the Havertz experiment”. What are you drinking, Konstantin? That would look very bad for Arsenal. The problem is, Havertz’s body language looks awful. His face is just unreadable too. He never smiles. Is he enjoying his football at Arsenal? I know Rice is! Havertz needs to he backed though, by club and fans alike. We can only hope and trust in the process..
He should not be dropped till he gains his confidence even if it will cost us points because another name for arsenal FC is Haverts confidence boosting club.
I was getting frustrated seeing him cos the only positive thing I saw him do was to block a short.
A guy with such a horrible season last year would have been introduced to the system gradually, but he was thrown into the warfront from the beginning. I don’t think he can recover again cause I feel his confidence is being shattered the more.
Ten Hag is going to be the first to get sacked. Always happy to see Man utd struggling, miserable, disorganized. The more awful they get the better.
Trossard, Vieira, ESR and co bench warmers should enroll in Kissing Butt 101. Clearly ability is not the first consideration for game time.
Havertz hopeless as usual. Not his fault and I was nearly feeling sorry for him when I remembered he is an experienced PL player, a German international and pocketing more than a million per month for casual jogging. Football has become insanity.
Very happy to see what a miserable season Garry Neville is having and will continue to have. Well deserved!
He’s up against it though. Unless Everton start winning Dyche looks the most likely for the high jump. Ten Hag also has the ‘NW red factor’ on his side. Teams that will give everyone else a tough 90 minutes just turn up to collect autographs and pick the ball out of the net with those two. As such a few easy wins and he’ll be back to being deified.
Spot on with hapless. The sort of money he’s on he should be going round defenders at will and banging on a goal a game. He isn’t. Nor will he.
Big shout out to Big Gabi. What a colossal defender. The speed of thought to stretch himself out in order to keep Garnacho offline was something else. He doesn’t get enough credit. Saliba and Gabriel remain our best CB pairing.
*Offside
Yeah, been waiting for someone to mention that vital bit of act.very smart move.
He was also the one who kept Evans busy for Rice to have the time and chance to shoot. He also didn’t allow the fresh Rasmus to bully him at all
FACTS!
I really enjoyed his battle with Holjund and the fact he showed how physical he is. Glad it wasn’t White having to deal with that.
I agree about Gabi and wont be critical as He has a very good game but at times he does switch off.
The Garnacho off side goal could have gone either way but he was last man and had the line of sight. In my opinion he was ball watching and should have stepped up earlier which would have been him a yard or 2 off side rather then millimetres
Over-all happy to have him back in the back 4 as he strengths us rather then weakens us when playing in the team
Onwards and upwards
I get your point but I think as an arsenal you’re not giving credit to Garnacho for an almost perfectly timed run. But like you said, Big Gabi strengthens us so glad to have him back in the starting line up
Spot on. A well thought out and balanced piece. The team looked disjointed, and lacking in any creativity in the last third – until Vieira and Jesus came on. The defence was shaky, but compared to their performances against even more modest opposition so far, there was at least a better understanding between players. As for Hapless Havertz, yet another performance straight from his Chelsea days. Whether the, ‘the gaffer knows best and we must now to his wisdom’ brigade like it or not, Arsenal were down to ten men – until the 77th minute. Havertz is not ‘lacking in confidence’, he’s just lacking. As such, as with Viera, let the guy earn his game time off the bench.
Havertz made a bad pass to Odegaard, but White should’ve got closer to Rashford. Havertz should’ve been instructed to press instead of wasting Odegaard’s and Martinelli’s energy to do the high-press
Having said that, Vieira deserves to play ahead of Havertz, because of Vieira’s productivity and Arsenal don’t utilize Havertz’s height
As for Jesus, he had more energy to hold the CBs off, because he came in as a substitute. Nketiah also produced something when he replaced Jesus, as expected from a substitute
Vierra would be a disaster, just like Haverz. Vierra needs to carry on doing what he is doing and earn his right. He is too weak at the moment to start. He isn’t a starter, he is a useful sub.
ESR must think he is a really shit player watching what is happening on the pitch with Haverz and he is sat on the bench twiddling his toes. Disgraceful.
Agreed
But we have a long season ahead of us and am sure ESR will play big part in it for us
For all his faults Haverz did block a shot which could have ended up in our net and whilst we all still doubt him that was a big moment for him and us
VERIA has stepped up from last season and we can all nlw see why he was brought in to the squad
Many a fan had him done and sold last season 😢 and questioned why have we bought this player
They will all play a part in us challenging for the title this season
In one form or another
4 games payed and only playing well in patches and still have 10 points out of 12.
we will find the groove so patience is the key
Onwards a d upwards
Onwards a d upwards
I agree that a substitute could make an instant impact as compared to the starter
But Vieira has made two assists from less than forty minutes of appearances, so he’d better get rewarded with a starting place
He also seems to be Martinelli’s closest friend at Arsenal, so we could expect a great connection between them in the games
When the game was stretched and the battle for control was over. BIG difference. Vierra still falls over at the slightest contact. He should remain as sub. My worry is when Arteta finally realises he cant go anywhere with Haverz, hus next fascination Vierra will be given the same treatment. He is not ready yet, if he ever will be. BUT let him earn it not just put him in to fail.
I disagree with “Havertz is not ‘lacking in confidence’, he’s just lacking”.
He was there for Man U. I think he should be there man of the match
Great win. Rice is a real big game player and Odegaard was my MOTM, Captain Fantastic. Superb goal by Jesus to ensure the win. I request arteta to start Vieira over Havertz and when Partey is fit, play a midfield of Partey-Rice-Odegaard. Our back 4 was as solid as in last season and I hope Arteta doesnt tinker with that, unless necessary.
Vierra should carry on what he is doing, he is not strong enough to start. Haverz needs dropping and fast.
I’m not sure if the TV coverage gives a false picture of the game, but I can assure everyone that there was some great football played by The Arsenal yesterday.
We played our best back four at last and Saliba / Gabriel were immense.
When Partey returns, the midfield will be untouchable and I believe Rice and Partey will be compared to Vieria and Petit!!
Rice was magnificent and Martinelli was just superb.
I’m concerned for Saka, but he is getting doubled and even trebled up whenever he gets the ball.
Odegaard is becoming our inspirational captain and I cannot praise him enough either.
Ramsdale made a crucial save, but didn’t gave much to do in all honesty.
Havertz? The guy is obviously struggling to regain his form and settling in to MA’s style of play (versus chelsea’s non existent last season!!) doesn’t help.
I have no idea why Saka gets away with his miss, while Havertz is crucified – he certainly has become the whipping boy on social media… but not so much by those at the game itself.
Finally, I must mention our support – absolutely magnificent from start to long after the finish.
Waiting at Stanstead to take me back to Scotland and it’s great to see Arsenal shirts around.
Haverz, isn’t getting crucified just for the miss ken but everything else on top. Sakas miss was totally in a different context. Not comparable at all. Firstly Sakas contribution to Arsenal overall is unquestionable. Haverz isnt and basically did an air shot on a sitter. Haverz cant be defended, Saka can. Both misses but not comparable.
At this point havertz looks like he needs a psychiatrist more than a coach. The man looks absolutely devoid of confidence. We’ve seen this so many times before players bereft of confidence and it keep getting worse.
Well it was clear on the day that with Havertz we are 10.5 men. There are 4 other players who can start in front of him…… ESR, Trossard, Viera and Jorginho. With Havertz every game will be on a knifes edge. He makes the left side totally imbalanced when he is involved. Hurts to see the obvious. A great comeback that never should have needed to be a comeback.
I can’t understand the ESR situation at all Sean, surely not another player that MA is freezing out?