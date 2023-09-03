Arsenal v Man United – These 3 player battles will be crucial to getting the three points today

Arsenal versus Manchester United is the fixture we can’t wait to see today. Here are some battles for the fans to look out for in this mammoth of a clash, which could make the difference between winning and losing.

Gabriel Martinelli versus Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Martinelli has not had a bright start to this new season but remains a key player for Arsenal. He will be looking to change his fortunes this season with a 5-star performance versus Manchester United.

However, while he seeks to impress against Manchester United, he will have to get the better of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Bissaka, in 25 dribble attempts from opponents this season, was only dribbled past twice. Manchester United’s right back on a good day is hard to go by, and Martinelli will have to be at his best to win that duel, and he will if he is in his best form.

Declan Rice versus Casemiro

If there’s a match where Rice has to show his true class, it is the game versus Manchester United. In that game, the midfield will be a battlefield. With Thomas Partey tipped to miss the clash due to injury, Rice could be the main man in Arsenal’s central midfield. As dominant as he’s been since PL match day 1, we could see him brush shoulders with Casemiro, who will also seek to dictate play at midfield. Arsenal will be seeking to win the midfield battle, as exploiting United’s midfield vulnerabilities, which have been exposed already this new season, is what many feel wins Arsenal the game.

William Saliba vs. Marcus Rashford

Rashford dazzled against Arsenal last season. He was at Old Trafford when United won 3-1 over Arsenal, scored a brace, and set up Antony. At the Emirates, when Arsenal won 3-2, he scored a goal. The Englishman is a threat and will need to be “dealt” with. He’ll likely lead the United attack. William Saliba, who’s the real deal in Arsenal’s defence, will need to keep Manchester United’s No. 10 at bay.

If our three stars can contain these opponents to day we will be on our way to winning. Which other on-the-field battles do you think will be crucial to an Arsenal victory today?

Daniel O

