Arsenal v Man United was “a bit of a rollercoaster” to say the least

After losing successive losses to Palace, Brighton and Southampton, it seems a bit of a miracle for Arsenal to come back and beat Chelsea and Man United in the space of four days, but that is what happened.

I am sure that a lot of Arsenal fans are still pinching themselves to make sure it’s real, But it could have been more like a nightmare than a dream, as the game flip-flopped from end to end and team to team

It looked like Arsenal had done enough when they went 2-0 up after just half an hour, but of course that man Ronaldo popped up two minutes later to pull one back. Then, in the second half, when Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take their penaly, it looked like we had thrown away our advantage.

But he somehow managed to miss, and the rest, as they say, is history.

So let’s hear what Mikel Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game. “I think it was a phenomenal game for the spectators and the fans.” he said. “For us it was a bit of a rollercoaster. We wanted to start the game really quick, really fast. Dominating them, creating issues, very vertical, and we managed to do that. We dominated big periods in the first half. We scored two goals.”

“But then that moment when they scored straight after our second goal, left us a little bit cold and insecure to how they reacted. So we had a period of five to ten minutes where we weren’t really clear on what to do and we were trembling. At the start of the second half, again we had some problems to occupy some spaces that they are really good at, and they have so much quality to exploit. Then when they missed their penalty, and we made the change in shape and scored the goal, I think that’s where we won it.”

It was a crazy game, but the main thing is we gained three valuable points and Man United dropped badly behind us. Brentford holding Tottenham to a draw was simply the icing on the cake, on a great day to be an Arsenal fan…

