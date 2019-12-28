Beating Man Utd is more important than beating Chelsea

Whatever the result against Chelsea, Arsenal will still be behind Man Utd. It could be as low as one point or as high as seven points. Either way, it is a more important game than the Chelsea one.

Ever since Mikel Arteta was appointed the new Arsenal manager excitement has grown and a top-four spot, while unrealistic, is a definite target.

Arteta got his managerial debut off to a good start with the 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth but he now faces two massive tests against Chelsea and Man Utd.

Let’s assume that Liverpool, Leicester City and Man City have more or less claimed a top-four spot each. That means that there is only one Champions League spot remaining and that it will be one of Chelsea, Tottenham, Man Utd or Arsenal that will fill that role. It is not as if any of them can actually compete for the title, however, you can check what are the odds to win premier league.

I accept that the likes of Sheff Utd and Wolves should not be dismissed but if I was a betting man I would definitely back Chelsea, Tottenham, Man Utd or Arsenal to finish fourth in the Premier League.

So, with that in mind the task today is quite simple for Arsenal, first, overhaul United, then pull in Tottenham and finally, leap above Chelsea.

That makes United the first target and closing the gap on them has to be the focus.

Of course, beating Chelsea is the priority right here and now but come January 1st when we face off against the Red Devils we will be lower than them in the league no matter what result we get against the Blues.

There is also the historical “dislike” that Arsenal fans feel towards United, I would actually state quite confidently that Arsenal fans hate United more than Chelsea.

The Chelsea game will be massive and very important but for me, beating United is more important, it will close whatever the gaps is to the nearest big team above us and from an emotional standpoint, absolutely essential we win.

Hopefully, Arsenal will pick up six points from Chelsea and United but if I hade to settle for just three points it would be beating United that would give me by far the most satisfaction.