Arsenal v Man Utd match preview and prediction

Arsenal will be aiming to end their two-game winless run in the Premier League when they host Manchester United. The Gunners have been one of the most consistent sides this season and are widely regarded as the favourites to claim the league title. However, back-to-back draws in recent weeks have prevented them from extending their lead at the top, costing them the chance to pull 11 points clear.
In Europe, Arsenal continue to impress. Their midweek Champions League victory secured a place in the last 16, reinforcing the club’s credentials on the continental stage. While the league remains the primary target for many supporters, the club’s strong form across competitions demonstrates its overall quality and depth. Fans remain optimistic that the team can maintain its momentum and challenge for the crown until the end of the campaign.
Manchester United pose a challenge
Manchester United enter this fixture with renewed confidence following Michael Carrick’s appointment as manager. He led the Red Devils to a notable win over Manchester City in his first match in charge, giving the squad a psychological boost. Unlike Arsenal, United did not face a midweek commitment, which means their players will be fresher and potentially more energetic for the encounter at the Emirates Stadium.
Despite that advantage, success will not come easily for the visitors. Arsenal have been formidable at home throughout the season, and United must navigate both the quality and intensity of the Gunners’ attack. Previous encounters have shown that matches between these sides can be tightly contested; United defeated Arsenal on penalties the last time they visited the Emirates, indicating the fine margins involved.
Arsenal favourites at the Emirates
While this is expected to be a closely fought game, Arsenal are likely to have the edge. Their home form has been outstanding, and the squad has shown resilience in responding to setbacks. With determination to return to winning ways in the league and maintain their title push, the Gunners are expected to find a way to claim all three points. This clash promises to be competitive, but Arsenal’s quality and consistency at the Emirates make them favourites to emerge victorious.
Prediction
Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
Well it seems Arsenal has a clean bill of health ahead of the clash. Arsenal could/would overwhelm Man U, if Arteta doesn’t play with a handbrake.
Man Utd doesn’t have the level of midfield we do. Players like Mbeumo can create havoc on breaks, obviously, so I expect them to be pinned back and play long. It’s going to be less about releasing handbrakes, they won’t be open at the back. It’s going to be more about finding a way through Carrick’s new defensive line. We will keep the pressure on, but I don’t expect an open game. I’m thinking 2-0.
My head says a 1 – 1 draw.
My heart says a 3 – 2 win for us.
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Hincapie injured and Jesus instead of Gyökeres for me.
After two 0-0’s, hopefully we can get another win and start another winning run. Although this could be a harder game than would have been anticipated had Amorim still been in charge.
With United’s formation change under Carrick, the players may be more comfortable and therefore pose a bigger threat.
That said, if our attackers turn up, hopefully it will be us giving them the headaches. Come on you GUNNERS. 👍
Much has been said about the demolition of Man City by their more illustrious neighbor, but we failed to acknowledge both Ten Hogg and Armorin won the derby.
But forgot about our exploits in the San Siro, traditionally Jesus comes alive in Europe
The Swede has to lead the line in this one
—-‘——————-Raya
—Timber—Saliba—Maghalese–Hincapié
———Odegaard—Zubimendi—Rice
———-Saka——-Gyokers—Trossard
On a positive note,
Arsenal are at home and top of the league
Utd are 15 points behind with a 20 goal deficit compared to Arsenal
Arsenal beat inter Milan away in the week
Considerations are a couple of miserable draws and Carrick had a good start at home but will that continue just because City were lacklustre and lacking some key players?
Sometimes we can over think various scenarios and it’s like being pummelled by a punch bag of emotions.
I think Arsenal will win and not because I’m biased. I certainly expect it to be close and hopefully nothing like the nil all draw against Utd in the Cup last January which wasn’t a great spectacle.
Hincapie and Calafiori is back
Hopefully Declan Rice and Odegaard don’t replace them
Jesus.
Trossard. Eze. Saka.
Merino. Rice.
Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
This team won’t be bad either, but I doubt Arteta will make this selection.
Mbuemo.
Dorgu. Fernandes. Amad.
Mainoo. Casemiro.
Shaw. Martinez. Maguire. Dalot.
Lammens.
Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle. Arsenal 0-1 West Ham. Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal. A bit unlucky last 3 results with the appointed ref Pawson.
Hopefully we outplay them and the ref does not use his negative impact to affect us.