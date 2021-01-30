Arsenal v Man Utd Review – Neither side can complain about a draw

This was always going to be an intriguing game, with Man United being in excellent form until the midweek defeat by Sheffield United, and Arsenal of course unbeaten in the League since Christmas, so it was probably expected to be a very cagey affair.
The first 20 minutes were very even with a few chances created but the rivalry between the sides were evident, with Cedric sticking an arm into Bruno Fernandes’s face as they both jump for the ball, and not much later Fernandes raked his studs down Xhaka’s heel. Neither player was carded.
Then came the best chance of the first quarter when Fred had an wxcellent shot saved well by Leno to keep the Gunners in the game.
Marcus Rashford then missed the best chance of the game by dithering in front of goal, and that was all the best action from the first half.
Arsenal improved drastically after the break, even though Willian replaced Martinelli to much consternation from JustArsenal readers, but the Brazilian looked like he would only last ten minutes when the game was stopped to check out a knee injury but he recovered quickly.
Cavani came close on the hour mark, but five minutes later Lacazette nearly sealed the points with a firce free kick that came back off the bar. With 15 minutes to go, David Luiz was given a chance of a free kick, but he couldn’t have been further over the bar if he wanted to!
We had a hairy moment at the death, but Cavani’s scissor kick went just wide of the post, and after that there was an injury to Lacazette which stopped play. He was replaced by Nketiah but by then the game had fizzled out.
A fair result?
At least Arsenal are still unbeaten since Xmas in the League…
39 CommentsAdd a Comment
We were unlucky to be unable to score and we were also lucky not to be conceded, but Leno and our defenders were great today. Partey should improve his passing accuracy though, because he gave away our ball possession too many times
If Lacazette is out for some games, we’d be doomed. None of our strikers has his hold-up ability
Ok, today partey esa a bit rough with his accuracy, but Is not yo be worried…otherwise, he Is allways playing foward and playing quickly, and that’s why he Is so important to our build up…otherwise, we turn predictable, slow and start with the sideline passes, what is our main problem when we are in bsf days…partey Is fundamental to us.
Pepe was great today IMO. I dont understand why Martinelli was changed…i Hope he Is ok
Yeah, no reason to be worried. He had an off day which every player in the world has had, and give credit to united too who effectively pressed him to make mistakes. His passing every other game has been fantastic. He’ll pick it up next match so not concerned in the slightest.
If Partey’s passing accuracy can be consistent, he’d be a world class box-to-box midfielder because his dribbling ability is excellent. Pepe’s ball control was surprisingly good today and he worked hard to defend/ press
To be fair his passing is normally very consistent, hes a great passer he just had a bad day at the office, he’ll bounce back 👍
Partey had a late fitness test so its understandable not that his passing hasn’t been accurate in previous games
Fair result in the end, neither side deserved the win but Fernandes should’ve been go though, typical mancs 🤬🤬
Gone**
Thought it was a good performance against the side 2nd in the table. Both teams had chances to win but no finish to be found at either end. Have to give credit to Arteta for changing the mentality around defending for this club. 1st half may have been cagey but team worked hard and stuck it out, and we had some great blocks and balls won by our CB’s in 2nd half. Very happy with our defensive all around. Pepe is starting to at least look like a half-way decent player so that’s another positive. The first game Partey has really struggled with was today. Everything was just a bit off for him espescially his passing. united were really committed to closing him down as quick as possible with multiple players and it worked many times. 4 points off United this season is always a good season. Lets keep this up, and hopefully Laca and Martinelli will be fine.
Man U are so lucky Saka didn’t play. That’s not to say Pepe didn’t have a good game, fair result.
Arteta manager of the month!
To be honest, pepe impressed me alot today. what lacked for him was just the goal
Arteta is yet to concede a goal against manu as a manager…
Draw was a fair result. No urgency in the final third from both teams. Slightly better second half than the first half judging by the play from both teams..
They had chances to score, we also had chances to score too….
On a positive note, another clean sheet. I think four straight clean sheets at home..
Unto the next one… wolves
Tight game, good performance, Partey looks short of fitness (leading to being caught a few times). Good that we’re now competing with the top sides and it could have gone either way
Apart from Willian lingering over his one chance he was good today. He worked hard tracking back and set Pepe up for a good chance. Nice to see both him and Pepe gaining a bit of form as we are going to need all hands on deck.
didn’t think he was good at all really. He had a 5 minute spell he was decent and thats about it. Every time ESR gave him the ball he’d stall with it and kill any forward momentum. Willian is an experienced player. It’s not good enough for me. I’m glad he wasn’t completely awful for once but cant say he was good today.
Maybe my expectations of him have sunk too low! I thought he worked harder than usual and broke up a couple of promising ManU attacks. His best days are clearly over but hopefully he can still provide a couple of moments for him.
We’ve got him for another 2.5 seasons so might as well hope for the best.
Not a bad performance at all. Just wish we had more options on the bench. Partey was definitely not himself today. This game shows that we can contend with the top four teams. We can only get better.
Average in attack but great at defense. At least that’s what made me happy because we never looked like scoring. I hope Martinelli is alright. I was wondering why Odegaard never got a cameo today. He might have created something for us.
Odegaard was on for about 10 minutes mate
Hahaha I never saw him inside. Its my fault I guess
Yeah he wasnt on long enough to really do anything anyway 👍
Must have been the way the match was going. I wasn’t fully focused on it because I didn’t see us scoring. I also didn’t see us conceding too which is good
Nope just the way we play. Attacking is secondary
We got some clear chances and Odegaard just joined us
Xhaka played wonderful today, Partey pass needs to be worked on he gave possession away too much today, Luiz my MOTM, Lacaazette positioning is poor even though he had a good game today, Pepe seems to be picking up now, he was so so good again today. A draw is a fair result.
Most of the possession he gave away was trying to dribble and his giveaways didn’t happen often. His passing is great. If anything its Bellerin who needs to improve and work on his decision amking and passing
Eleven players behind the ball everytime you lose it is just coward and injuries will just keep coming. We have to find a way to allow our attacking players to express themselves. Our defense is working but only at the expense of our wingers being on the back foot. #balance
Jah Son do you realize we created around 7 chances today, that Lacaazette shot in the first half he should have at least make de gea sweat, and Pepe had 2 chances where he was unlucky not to score, Willian also had one chance that was blocked, overall I think we created enough chances to win we were just unlucky.
The unbeaten run continues. Arsenal tracking toward 6th/7th. Will take another season to rebuild the squad. 2022- 2023 will be our year to challenge for the title. Arteta is settling into the job now. Need to be patient.
I enjoyed it, thought we played well..
Another clean sheet – big shout out to our defenders! Loved Luiz’s celebration when he blocked that free kick!! He was my motm…
Let’s hope Saka/Tesco are back for Tuesday and Auba isn’t too far behind that…although I have to say I’m really warming to Cedric!
Arsenal have gone six consecutive league games against Manchester United without defeat, equalling their longest run in league history between 1980 and 1983.
Agreed, Sue Cedric is a decent player.
👍
Sue you have all the stats, you should be working at Opta sports 😄
🤣 Love a stat, Kev! Especially those sort haha!!
👍Pepe worked his socks off last two games. Hard work is paying off. Just hope is consistent. 🤞
I am not one for hype but I thought we were definitely the hungrier and more forceful side. United were very unambitious and I expected far more passion from them after their defeat to Sheff Utd. Considering the key players we had injured I was proud of the ffort passion and organisation.
At last – HALLEJUJAH- we actually have a defence. I have been waiting about twelve years to say that! Well done Gunners and well done MA, ” GRUDGES , NO MAN MANAGEMENT SKILLS AND FAVOURITES” and all, – according to the many young, rather silly, self entitled, juveniles on JA.
& down to 12th we possibly go. It was good while it lasted.
I was surprised to see Odegaard making his debut today. But it was good to give him a run. Hoping to see more of him as he settles in.
Great performance not a great result. Yes united had a clear chance with cavani but we created more chance and carved them open more times. The only player i was disappointed in of the starters was Partey, his distribution was poor and he gave the ball away too often. Thought Laca, Luiz, Holding, Cedric and Pepe stood out. I also think we were lopsided again especially after the substitutions. Ok we had KEY players missing but we should have won and we may regret we didnt.