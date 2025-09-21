Arsenal v Manchester City – match preview, team news, predicted lineup and score prediction

The Gunners are back in action later today and they will have the small task of entertaining Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will enter the encounter six points adrift of table-topping Liverpool and that means they cannot afford to drop more points this early in the season. Arsenal are one of the most in-form teams in the league, winning four of their first five matches in all competitions. They have not conceded from open play either, only letting in a wonderful free-kick against Liverpool.

In slight contrast, Manchester City have lost two of their opening five games in all competitions. They have won their last two games in comfortable fashion, but defeats against Brighton and Tottenham suggest their struggles from the previous campaign are not completely behind them. The last time this pair met was in a 5-1 Arsenal win in early February. The men in red and white are also undefeated in their last five matches against the Citizens in all competitions.

Competition: Premier League – round 5

Kick-off: 4:30 pm UK time

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Team news

Following the recent return of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Martin Ødegaard are the only other short-term injury worries. Speaking to Arsenal media ahead of the crunch tie, Mikel Arteta gave fitness updates on the trio. “If there is a chance, it will be after tomorrow’s session because they haven’t done anything yet, so we will have more information tomorrow,” he continued.

“Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and tomorrow we will have more information on whether they are part of the squad or if they have a chance to be part of the squad.”

Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyökeres picked up minor head injuries in the Athletic Club outing, but the Spaniard confirmed their availability for the clash.

Predicted lineup and score prediction

Despite a fairly positive update on Saka, White and Ødegaard, I would be surprised to see any of them in the starting lineup. Arsenal went with a very strong team in Bilbao, with very little rotation. That said, I do not see Arteta making too many changes against the Citizens. The performances of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard will give the manager a selection headache, while there have been calls to play Eberechi Eze in a more central role.

Predicted lineup:

David Raya

Riccardo Calafiori

Gabriel (C)

William Saliba

Jurrien Timber

Martin Zubimendi

Declan Rice

Mikel Merino

Eberechi Eze

Viktor Gyökeres

Noni Madueke

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester City. COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

