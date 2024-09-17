Arsenal v Manchester City Women in focus – H2H record, summer activity, UWCL & WSL opener

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Khadija Shaw of Manchester City breaks away from Lotte Wubben-Moy of Arsenal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on February 08, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women are set to face each other in the Women’s Super League (WSL) on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM at Emirates Stadium. This match will be the opening fixture of the 2024/25 WSL season for both teams.

Fixture details

– Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

– Kick-off: 12:30 PM (UK)

– Venue: Emirates Stadium

– Competition: Women’s Super League

– Broadcaster: Sky Sports

For ticket information and purchase go to Arsenal.com

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, these two teams have been strong contenders for the WSL title, though the title has been dominated by Chelsea in recent years. Arsenal and Manchester City have a competitive history in the WSL. Their overall head-to-head record shows:

– Arsenal: 14 wins

– Manchester City: 14 wins

– Draws: 2

Summer transfer activity

The focus seems to be on adding quality rather than quantity for both teams, which should enable both to hit the ground running, with an experienced squad and few new recruits to integrate in their upcoming WSL clash.

Arsenal Women have made some notable signings so far in the transfer window:

Mariona Caldentey joined from Barcelona on a free transfer

Daphne van Domselaar was signed from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee

Rosa Kafaji was brought in from BK Hacken for an undisclosed amount

The club has also seen some key players leave:

Vivianne Miedema moved to Manchester City on a free transfer

Gio Queiroz joined Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee

Cloe Lacasse transferred to Utah Royals for an undisclosed amount

Manchester City have made several notable signings to strengthen their squad:

Vivianne Miedema: The Dutch striker joined City from Arsenal on a free transfer, marking a major coup for the club . Miedema is considered one of the best forwards in women’s football.

Miedema is considered one of the best forwards in women’s football. Aoba Fujino was signed from Tokyo Verdy Beleza

Naomi Layzell was signed from Bristol City

Eve Annets, England youth goalkeeper, joined the club

Ayaka Yamashita: The Japanese goalkeeper was signed to provide competition for Khiara Keating .

The visiting club also saw one key departure:

Filippa Angeldahl: The Swedish midfielder left City to join Real Madrid

Arsenal finished 3rd in the WSL last season while Man City finished 2nd, narrowly losing out to Chelsea on the last day of the WSL.

As such, both teams have the opportunity to go into the Group Stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal won their place in Round 2, after winning the Final in Round 1, and Man City enter at the Round 2 stage of the competition. As such, both have a Champions League match, before meeting in the WSL, on Wednesday 18th September. Arsenal play away to Swedish side BK Hacken, while Manchester City will play away to Paris FC – ironically, Paris FC are the team that put Arsenal out in Round 1 of the competition last season..

This WSL opening match of the season could be a very closely contested affair. This match is crucial for both teams as they look to get their WSL campaign off to a strong start. With Arsenal playing at home and both teams known for their attacking prowess, I think we can expect an exciting and potentially high-scoring game to kick off the 2024/25 WSL season. I am not sure our followers on the other side of the World would much rather be having a go on Poli payment NZ casinos, than have a bet on these games that could be an early indication of which team is going to have the advantage in the title race

What are your thoughts Gooners? I’ll certainly be watching both teams UWCL matches on Wednesday, to see how both teams are looking ahead of our WSL clash!