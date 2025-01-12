Arsenal v Manchester United- FA Cup Match Preview

Today, Arsenal will welcome Manchester United to the Emirates for the second time this season. After dispatching them rather comfortably with a 2-0 win in the Premier League, the Gunners will be hoping for a similar result as we aim to kick-start our FA Cup campaign strongly. Following consecutive matches without a win in all competitions, we will also be looking to get back to winning ways.

It won’t be easy, and we should expect a tougher contest than in our previous clash this season. Despite being winless in their last five matches, United will come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting draw away at Liverpool. They will pose a threat, and we will need to be at our very best to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued us in recent FA Cup campaigns. Indeed, since lifting the FA Cup in 2020, Arsenal have failed to progress beyond the fourth round, twice bowing out in the third round. This is a match we simply must win!

Team News and Predicted Line-up

There are no new injury concerns for the Gunners, with Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Ethan Nwaneri remaining our only absentees. The absence of Saka and Nwaneri simplifies predictions for the frontline, but I expect Arteta to make a few changes from the Newcastle defeat to manage his squad during this congested fixture list.

Here’s my predicted line-up in full:

David Raya

Riccardo Calafiori

Gabriel Magalhães

William Saliba

Jurrien Timber

Mikel Merino

Declan Rice

Jorginho

Martin Odegaard (Captain)

Leandro Trossard

Gabriel Jesus

Score Predictions

With the FA Cup now looking like our most realistic chance of silverware this campaign, Arsenal must win this match. A loss would only heap further pressure on Arteta, especially given the growing discontent within the fan base. We’ll need to perform much better than we did in our last outing, but I am confident we’ll rise to the occasion against United.

For this reason, I’m predicting a 3-1 victory for the Gunners.

What are your score predictions, Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.