Arsenal v Manchester United: Which club does Viktor Gyokeres prefer?

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in the running to sign Viktor Gyokeres, and one of the clubs could secure his signature in a matter of weeks.

With Arsenal confirming they won’t be winning a trophy this season, and Manchester United still vying for the Europa League, both clubs will be looking to strengthen their squads this summer. A new striker is a priority for both teams, as they look to improve their attacking options.

The two Premier League giants have often been linked to the same players, and it will be intriguing to see who secures these highly coveted stars, including Gyokeres, who has been in excellent form at Sporting Club. Arsenal, however, is confident it can win the race to sign the Swedish forward.

Arsenal’s Confidence in Securing Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been a standout performer for Sporting Club, refusing to stop scoring and impressing clubs across Europe. Despite this, Manchester United is also reportedly keen on securing his services. The Red Devils see the opportunity to reunite Gyokeres with Ruben Amorim, the manager who has brought out the best in him.

However, according to The Sun, Gyokeres is expected to choose Arsenal over Manchester United when he makes his decision. The Swedish striker reportedly sees the Gunners as the ideal club for the next step in his career. Arsenal, who have been tracking him closely, are confident that they will win the race for his signature.

A Critical Summer for Both Clubs

While both Arsenal and Manchester United have their sights set on Gyokeres, it’s clear that Arsenal is prioritising the signing of the Swedish international. If they have indeed identified him as their preferred target to lead the line at the Emirates, they will need to ensure they beat United to the punch and secure a deal this summer.

Both clubs are looking to bolster their attacking depth, and Gyokeres could provide the solution they are both seeking. His move to the Premier League seems imminent, and it will be a battle between two top English clubs to secure his services.

