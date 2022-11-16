Arsenal v Manchester United Women form guide – 35,000 tickets sold already!

35,000 tickets sold! Team form as Arsenal & Manchester Utd Women go head to head By Michelle

Arsenal Women host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday 19th November, kick-off 6.30pm (UK). Arsenal have confirmed that 35,000 tickets have been sold for Arsenal’s biggest WSL challenge so far this season. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

Let`s take a look at Arsenal Women and Manchester United Women’s performance to date in the 2022/23 Barclays Women’s Super League tournament. Our Gunners have played 6 games and WON all 6 games, while Manchester United have played 6 and won 5, after their recent defeat by Chelsea.

AWFC / Man U

Sept 22 Arsenal 4-0 Brighton W W Man Utd 4-0 Reading

Sept 22 Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham W W West Ham 0-2 Man U

Oct 22 Reading 1-0 Arsenal W W Man Utd 4-0 Brighton

Oct 22 Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal W W Leicester 0-1 Man Utd

Oct 22 Arsenal 3-1 West Ham W W Everton 0-3 Man Utd

Nov 22 Leicester 0-4 Arsenal W L Man Utd 1-3 Chelsea

Arsenal and Manchester United Women met twice in the WSL 2021-22 season. In November 2021 Arsenal beat Man United 2-0. When they met again in February 2022 Manchester United held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. Last season and current season form leads to a very difficult score to predict. But, this game is at home to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, potentially with another record-breaking crowd, so I definitely fancy Arsenal’s chances on this one.

See Arsenal’s 2-0 win in the game below:

Arsenal Women set a new WSL record when they beat Leicester away in November, achieving 14 consecutive WSL game wins. Can our Gunners hit 15 consecutive wins with a home win against Manchester United?

With 35,000 tickets sold already, the roof should be bouncing off the Emirates!

What do you think of our Gunners chances? With their sights firmly set on the WSL trophy this year there isn’t going to be a lot that will stop Arsenal. But, Manchester United have been brought down a peg or two with Chelsea’s 3-1 win on Man Utd’s home turf and a subsequent drop from 1st to 3rd in the WSL leader board. United will certainly be looking to redeem themselves..

This will be a ‘clash of the titans’ match! We cannot wait for Saturday!!

