Arsenal v Molde Build-up & Predicted Score as we look to extend 100% EL record

Arsenal will play host to Molde this evening with both sides looking to extend their 100% records in the competition thus far.

We both come into the tie having beaten both Rapid Vienna and Dundalk to kickstart their qualification for the next round, and whichever team wins tonight will feel as though they have on leg in the next round already.

While the Swedish side have the best form on paper coming into the fixture, they will be the clear outsiders to come away with all three points

Molde come into the tie on the back of six straight wins, but none of their opposition is held in as high regard as Arsenal FC…

Our team also comes into the match on the back of consecutive wins, including that all-important win at Old Trafford at the weekend, but one or both of us will be giving up our 100% records at the final whistle.

Our manager will be expected to ring the changes for the Europa League match this evening, but our squad has more than enough in it using our squad players to be confident of bringing home the win.

Arteta has the team playing very well lately, and the extended squad players which get the nod this evening will be hoping to impress the coach in order to convince him that they are deserving of more first-team minutes, and this will have the team fired up.

Joe Willock definitely attracted the right attention with his performance last week, and he could well enter the coach’s plans with a similar outing today, should he feature of course.

This kind of mindset will have our players working hard, and for this reason I can’t overlook our side from getting the right result. I’m predicting a comfortable 3-1 win at the Emirates this evening, and feel as though we will take the initial lead early on.

Which players will you be hoping to see perform this evening? What are your early predictions for the matchup?

Patrick