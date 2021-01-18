Arsenal v Newcastle Build-up & Predicted score as Gunners aim for top-ten spot

Arsenal are set to play host to Newcastle United this evening as we look to break back into the top ten of the Premier League.

We failed to do just that when taking on Crystal Palace in midweek, but have the chance to break back into the top half of the table with a win today.

The Gunners have enjoyed a huge upturn in fortunes since Boxing Day, picking up 10 points from our last four league outings, conceding just once during that time including a 2-0 extra-time win over today’s opponents in the FA Cup.

Newcastle come into the tie with the opposite however, having picked up just one point from the four matches in the same timeframe, while scoring just once in that time.

While on paper, Arsenal should be confident of maintaining their impressive form of late, while hoping the Magpies continue to struggle, but upon review of our cup clash you have reason to be worried.

While the starting line-up will likely look different to the ones which took to the field in the FA Cup, the teams will likely be set up in a very similar way.

Arsenal of course have the more confidence going into the clash, but after a dismal effort in attack against Crystal Palace only days ago, and after our struggles last weekend, I’m not expecting us to steamroll the Magpies.

Sorry for not being overly confident, but I’m predicting a 1-0 win this evening, with that sole goal coming in the second-half, as our rivals will likely be tasked with stopping us as their first objective.

What are your predictions for tonight’s match? Am I wrong to not be overly confident of a resounding win?

Patrick