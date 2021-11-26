Arsenal v Newcastle Build-up & Predicted Score as Toon seek maiden win

Newcastle will make the long trip to London for tomorrow’s early kick-off as they seek their first Premier League win of the season, but Arsenal are unlikely to be in a charitable mood.
The Gunners lost last weekend which may have been a blow to the morale of the club, but the feeling come out of north London is one of positivity, responsibility and maturity, which tells me the players will be focused on proving a point.
This can only come as a blow to the Toon who have already failed to win any of their 12 PL matches so far, with a fired up Arsenal side expected to show up on Saturday, although they are now expected to have their new manager Eddie Howe in the dugout.
The former Bournemouth boss has tested negative for Coronavirus this morning, and will now be permitted his place on the bench, having been forced to miss last weekend’s clash with Brentford.
#NUFC can confirm that Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for tomorrow's game at the Emirates Stadium after returning a negative Covid test this morning. pic.twitter.com/BxdTVMdJtN
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 26, 2021
He will have his work cut out for his first match in charge, coming up against who has lost just once in their last 11 outings in all competitions.
I believe this could be a painful eye-opener to Howe, as I believe his side are going to be on the wrong side of a beating. While I rate him as a manager, I don’t believe he would have had long enough in charge to make a difference, and can see his side losing 4-0. I expect both of Lacazette and Aubameyang to get amongst the goals, sending a message to our doubters who are doubting our credentials after our loss to Liverpool last weekend.
How do you see the clash playing out? What is your early score prediction?
Patrick
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not great luck that Arsenal will have to cope with the “new manager bounce” in back to back games starting this weekend. I’m really hoping for a professional, drama free game tomorrow with greater signs of life from our front four.
3-nil. Would love that to come with Martinelli or Balogun leading the line but suspect we will see the same attack as last week.
One of the improvements from the horror that was last season is that we don’t lose to the nobodies (no offense meant but what is football without banter?) however unconvincingly.
With top 4 up for grabs a win against Newcastle is expected and unlike last season we are back to favourites in these kind of games.
The question still remains though, will we be consistent?
4-0
Arsenal are hungry again.
2-0
Something tells me that Howe’s presence might have a say on the outcome of the game.
4-1 to us, these are the games if we loose, then we can all go for Arteta head, no excuses
2-1 I hope!
OT.. Balogun with a hat-trick for the U23s against Derby. Ended up losing 5-3. That young man is on fire right now!
Newcastle is not coming to the match to just show up for the game’s sake!. Soccer is to some extent, not maths. Even the last match Liverpool win does not translate to 3-0 or something in a rematch. Many things add up. Early goal advantage, errors, strategy but certainly not defense approach change the fortunes and outcome of the game all things being all. I would take this game seriously and not just wrap it away as effortless and predictable win.
A hard fought 2 nil win would be nice. Newcastle haven’t won from season start and will try there very best to get a result. if arsenal us not at there very best concentration wise they could be found out but I’m looking for the win. coyg
Arsenal having lost just once to the magpies in all competitions and coming out from last weekend’s defeat to liverpool,i the gunners picking all 3 points in this game. 3:1 in favour of north london club.
Arteta should give Martinelli and Pepe some reasonable minutes,our attack is so blunt,until we get a centre forward this two must be used adequately.