Arsenal v Newcastle Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up excluding two absentees

Arsenal will play host to Newcastle this weekend as we look to get back to winning ways, and will do so with just two players missing.
Granit Xhaka remains out, having failed to make it through the opening 45 minutes against Tottenham back in September before having to be replaced. His rehab is believed to have taken an upturn however, with him now expected to make his return to full training in December, a month earlier than previously stated.
The extent of Sead Kolasinac’s injury has now been analysed also, with Arsenal.com now believing that he could well return to availability in January. The defender was the victim of a horrific tackle whilst on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
We have no further injury worries, which has to be considered positive news going into a busy December schedule.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe
Lacazette Aubameyang
I’m not expecting any shocks from the selection this week despite losing our last outing with Liverpool, while Nuno Tavares will likely relinquish his first-team spot after his performance last weekend, although he could well have been dropping to the bench regardless of that.
I’m not expecting our side to struggle with morale after the recent loss, despite the scoreline, and don’t see why the manager would be considering making any changes to the majority of this team which has mostly been on point throughout the campaign.
Do you believe we should be taking the opportunity to rest one or two players ahead of a busy month of fixtures? Do you believe any other players deserve minutes this weekend?
Patrick
Start..PEPE..ODEGAARD..But..not..LACAZETTE
Ødegaard starts and Laca on bench.
I am not sure why Tierney is dropped again?
Is hé having fight with Arteta or Tierney doesn’t fit in Arteta’s ethos now
I like this line up, it’s about time we gave odegarrd a run to show the ability we think he has or not.
These are the games we should win, no if’s or but’s
4-1 to us….
Well Odegaard gets the nod. I hope he can be more assertive. His skills will always be natural, but he needs, dominance, intensity and urgency. In the modern game he has to be non-stop. Can he become that player? We will see against Newcastle. If only all the players had their skills with the ‘Tony Adams’ intensity factor, 100% every moment.
No Tierney again, he must have looked at Arteta the wrong way he’ll be loaned to Marseille in January lol
KEV 82, A wild and hasty overreaction!
Imo, all that has happened it that MA has decided not to demotivate Tavares, after his difficult experience at Anfield and give him every opportunity to refind his previous good form against a far lesser oppponent than Liverpool.
To me that is sensible man management and Tierney remains an available and good player too.
Dropping any one player who had been playing well but who then had one awaful game is often damaging to both player and team and there are countless examples of this in all top level football.
I think what MA has chosen to do is wise!
I don’t think it’s hasty at all Jon, the idea in the PL is to go with your strongest lineup and Tierney is a much more experienced seasoned player… Tavares wasn’t the only player below par last Saturday, based on the performance you could drop everyone barring Ramsdale.. unless Tierney is being kept for Old Trafford we shall see.