Arsenal v Newcastle Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up excluding two absentees

Arsenal will play host to Newcastle this weekend as we look to get back to winning ways, and will do so with just two players missing.

Granit Xhaka remains out, having failed to make it through the opening 45 minutes against Tottenham back in September before having to be replaced. His rehab is believed to have taken an upturn however, with him now expected to make his return to full training in December, a month earlier than previously stated.

The extent of Sead Kolasinac’s injury has now been analysed also, with Arsenal.com now believing that he could well return to availability in January. The defender was the victim of a horrific tackle whilst on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

We have no further injury worries, which has to be considered positive news going into a busy December schedule.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Saka Partey Lokonga Smith Rowe

Lacazette Aubameyang

I’m not expecting any shocks from the selection this week despite losing our last outing with Liverpool, while Nuno Tavares will likely relinquish his first-team spot after his performance last weekend, although he could well have been dropping to the bench regardless of that.

I’m not expecting our side to struggle with morale after the recent loss, despite the scoreline, and don’t see why the manager would be considering making any changes to the majority of this team which has mostly been on point throughout the campaign.

Do you believe we should be taking the opportunity to rest one or two players ahead of a busy month of fixtures? Do you believe any other players deserve minutes this weekend?

Patrick