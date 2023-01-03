Arsenal v Newcastle United Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to third-placed Newcastle United tonight as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Both the Toon and Manchester City had to settle for draws on New Years Eve, allowing us to increase our lead up to seven points, and another win for us today would see us increase that to a whopping 10 points before the champions travel to west London to take on Chelsea.

Our focus has to be on our own match however, with a tough clash of our own to deal with, and we go into the tie without any fresh injury concerns.

We remain without Gabriel Jesus, who continues to struggle with his knee issue he suffered at the World Cup in Qatar, while Reiss Nelson pulled up in a recent friendly with Juventus, and is also sidelined. Emile Smith and Takehiro Tomiyasu have returned to full training in the past week, and could well be included in today’s squad.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

While I’m predicting us to remain unchanged, the manager could well have to consider some rotation given that we played just three days ago against Brighton. With such tough opposition ahead of us however, I wouldn’t be expecting any shocks in the teamsheet. We also have a few players who are currently one yellow card away from a suspension, including Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, but the threat of that ban will be eradicated once we have completed our 19th fixture of the league season.