Arsenal v Newcastle Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for cup clash

Arsenal will welcome Newcastle as their first opponents as they look to defend their FA Cup triumph of last season.

The Gunners may well have a full bill of health for the first time this season, but there are doubts over two players still.

Thomas Partey has been back in full training ahead of the clash, but with only 45 minutes of action since November 11, his fitness will need to be assessed ahead of the kick-off.

Gabriel Magalhaes has also been out of late, after testing positive for Coronavirus before the new year, but Arsenal.com states that he is no longer showing signs of illness and could become available if certain protocols are met.

Predicted XI:

Leno

AMN Luiz Chambers Tierney

Partey Willock

Pepe Nelson Martinelli

Nketiah

While some will be expecting the likes of Tierney, Leno and Martinelli to be rested, I have other idea. Goalkeeper Runarsson put in a shocking performance against Manchester City in the League Cup, and Arteta will be keen to give his side a strong chance this evening, which leads me to overlook him.

While Maitland-Niles could well find himself at left-back, I feel like Soares has fallen further out of contention, and Tierney shows no signs of needing rest.

Martinelli makes my line-up as he was rested for the previous clash, and could well use this match to build up his match fitness as he looks to hit his peak form.

Emile Smith Rowe could also start, but I’m hoping that Reiss Nelson is fit enough to return from a few weeks sidelined, and he has been eyed for a central role in behind the striker previously, and I believe Arteta would be keen to take a closer look as he prepares to enter into the transfer market this month.

Joe Willock could also fill in that role today, having impressed in the Europa League, but I feel that Reiss would get the nod for the role if fit.

Should Nelson impress, and with ESR already staking a claim for a first-team role, we may overlook the AM role this month…

Who do you expect to feature today as the boss likely looks to ring the changes?

Patrick