Arsenal v Newcastle Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with up to two missing

Arsenal will play host to Newcastle United at the Emirates this evening, but may miss out on two key players.

Pablo Mari is already ruled out, having picked up a mild strain to his calf, but he will be assessed in the coming days to assess if he can return to full training this week.

Arsenal.com confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli is back fit and available for selection also having missed out on the clash with Newcastle last week, when he limped off the pitch in the warm-up and had to be replaced in the starting line-up.

One player who we are unaware of however is Kieran Tierney. He will need to be assessed before a decision is taken on his participation having suffered with a tight calf, but he has been back training in the run-up to the match.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Ceballos

Saka ESR Aubameyang

Lacazette

With KT back training I would assume that he is likely to be ready to play, and I hope that he can as AMN struggles in the role, and I much prefer Saka in the above role.

I’ve also gone with Ceballos this evening in hope that both he and Partey are able to give us a boost further up the field as we will likely dominate much of the possession against Newcastle this evening

Would Tierney’s absence allow us to return Saka to the LB role, and bring Martinelli into the current team adding further fuel and pace to our attack? Assuming both Tierney and Martinelli are fit, should Aubameyang be the name to drop out of the XI?

Patrick