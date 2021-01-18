Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Newcastle Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with up to two missing

Arsenal will play host to Newcastle United at the Emirates this evening, but may miss out on two key players.

Pablo Mari is already ruled out, having picked up a mild strain to his calf, but he will be assessed in the coming days to assess if he can return to full training this week.

Arsenal.com confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli is back fit and available for selection also having missed out on the clash with Newcastle last week, when he limped off the pitch in the warm-up and had to be replaced in the starting line-up.

One player who we are unaware of however is Kieran Tierney. He will need to be assessed before a decision is taken on his participation having suffered with a tight calf, but he has been back training in the run-up to the match.

Predicted XI:

Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Ceballos
Saka ESR Aubameyang
Lacazette

With KT back training I would assume that he is likely to be ready to play, and I hope that he can as AMN struggles in the role, and I much prefer Saka in the above role.

I’ve also gone with Ceballos this evening in hope that both he and Partey are able to give us a boost further up the field as we will likely dominate much of the possession against Newcastle this evening

Would Tierney’s absence allow us to return Saka to the LB role, and bring Martinelli into the current team adding further fuel and pace to our attack? Assuming both Tierney and Martinelli are fit, should Aubameyang be the name to drop out of the XI?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Kieran Tierney Pablo Mari

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Hayim says:
    January 18, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Can someone explain what happen with Xhaka? There is no way we are dropping him when Fit

    Reply
  2. NMC says:
    January 18, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    I assume Xhaka will be paired with Partey and with Tierney training he should be back.

    If Martinelli is fit I would like him to start but don’t think we will get what we want, Auba will start.

    I would actually like to see Pepe on the right and Saka on the left.

    Pepe still has the potential and should be given chances, I think the tactic to stay tight and more defensive minded hampers his expression of play, plus our slow pace doesn’t allow him space to truly operate. “Controversial”

    Reply
  3. Vinod says:
    January 18, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Leno
    Bellerin Holding Luiz AMN
    Partey Xhakha
    Saka ESR Auba
    Laca

    Pepe for AMN (Saka to LB), Martinelli for ESR (Auba as CF, Laca as false 9), Ceballos for Partey (depending on winning position)

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    January 18, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Today is ‘Blue Monday’.. the most depressing day of the year apparently. Please don’t add to it, Arsenal!

    Reply
  5. Clive says:
    January 18, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    All I want is Winning, I don’t care how we do it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs