Arsenal v Newcastle: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line-up and Score Prediction

Arsenal are back in Premier League action and take on Newcastle at St James’ Park this evening. After Liverpool dropped points yesterday, Arsenal will be looking to cut the gap to first place with a win. To do that, however, they will have to end their St James’ Park hoodoo. The Gunners have failed to score in each of their last three visits in all competitions, losing all three games in the process.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will arguably head into the encounter as favourites. The Magpies have kept four clean sheets in their first five Premier League games, but their limited output at the other end of the pitch could play into Arsenal’s hands. They have scored only one goal from open play so far and will be coming up against a defence that has conceded just two goals.

Competition: Premier League – Round 6

Kick-off: 4:30 pm (GMT)

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Team news from both camps

Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on a few Arsenal players in his pre-match press conference. He revealed that Bukayo Saka is fit to play despite a fairly early substitution against Port Vale in midweek. According to the Spaniard, Martin Ødegaard will “hopefully” be available for the game after returning to training.

Arteta was less revealing when asked about Noni Madueke’s injury and even said a scan was yet to take place, although some reliable sources have confirmed he will spend two months on the sidelines. No updates were provided on the fitness of Piero Hincapié, Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus.

Predicted line-up and score

All eyes will be on Mikel Arteta and his midfield selection for this encounter. Martin Ødegaard is back in contention, but he may not start. Given how physical these fixtures have become over the years, it would not be surprising to see Arteta opt for the much-maligned midfield three of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

Predicted line-up:

David Raya

Jurrien Timber

Riccardo Calafiori

Gabriel

William Saliba

Martin Zubimendi

Declan Rice

Mikel Merino

Gabriel Martinelli

Viktor Gyökeres

Bukayo Saka (c)

Score prediction: 0-1 to the Arsenal!

What do you think, Gooners? Drop your score predictions in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…