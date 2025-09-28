Arsenal v Newcastle: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line-up and Score Prediction

Arsenal are back in Premier League action and take on Newcastle at St James’ Park this evening. After Liverpool dropped points yesterday, Arsenal will be looking to cut the gap to first place with a win. To do that, however, they will have to end their St James’ Park hoodoo. The Gunners have failed to score in each of their last three visits in all competitions, losing all three games in the process.
Nevertheless, Arsenal will arguably head into the encounter as favourites. The Magpies have kept four clean sheets in their first five Premier League games, but their limited output at the other end of the pitch could play into Arsenal’s hands. They have scored only one goal from open play so far and will be coming up against a defence that has conceded just two goals.
Competition: Premier League – Round 6
Kick-off: 4:30 pm (GMT)
Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne
Referee: Jarred Gillett
Team news from both camps
Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on a few Arsenal players in his pre-match press conference. He revealed that Bukayo Saka is fit to play despite a fairly early substitution against Port Vale in midweek. According to the Spaniard, Martin Ødegaard will “hopefully” be available for the game after returning to training.
Arteta was less revealing when asked about Noni Madueke’s injury and even said a scan was yet to take place, although some reliable sources have confirmed he will spend two months on the sidelines. No updates were provided on the fitness of Piero Hincapié, Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus.
Predicted line-up and score
All eyes will be on Mikel Arteta and his midfield selection for this encounter. Martin Ødegaard is back in contention, but he may not start. Given how physical these fixtures have become over the years, it would not be surprising to see Arteta opt for the much-maligned midfield three of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.
Predicted line-up:
David Raya
Jurrien Timber
Riccardo Calafiori
Gabriel
William Saliba
Martin Zubimendi
Declan Rice
Mikel Merino
Gabriel Martinelli
Viktor Gyökeres
Bukayo Saka (c)
Score prediction: 0-1 to the Arsenal!
What do you think, Gooners? Drop your score predictions in the comments below.
Benjamin Kenneth
I think your line up is what stubborn Arteta will go with and if he drops points more people will begin to lose faith in him.
Hopefully whatever team he puts outs perform well and we win the game 2 – 0.
We need goals. Mikel Arteta should start Eze in the middle, in doing so, will make Victor Gyokeres have more of the ball and score goals. Why playing this 3 Block 4 midfielders. One of them shouldn’t not start, and let EZE start to get the results from halftime. We need to create chance and pass balls to the opposite middle defense, Not those 3 Block 4 that are always passing the ball lift, right and pass ball back. This is killing the top 9. Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Declan Rice. One of them, should drop to the bench. They are all defending not going forward passing the ball. Why is Mikel Arteta using this same lineup. We are struggling when trying to pass ball forward. God!
Seeing that a midfield of Zubimendi, Rice and Merino has proved to be not very reliable. I also think Zubimendi may struggle with the hustle and bustle today. Maybe Norgard, Rice or Merino in a pair of the 3 would be better than a pair with Zubimendi. But I am sure Arteta will play his favoured Zubimendi come what may. We also need some invention from the middle of the park. But will we get it?
Plus it will be interesting to see who starts on the left. Both Martinelli and Trossard have been the best players coming of the bench. Trossard is more productive but we lose pace up front and Martinelli is pacy but there will be no room behind today and he tends to run down blind alleys when teams sit back. Personally for the sake of our striker, I would play Saka left and a right footer right. But that won’t happen either.
I don’t expect Eze to start. We never play a 10, or give anyone a free role, we play 2 8’s, Rice left, Ode right, with Zoob in at 6 behind them. Eze is back up to both 8’s. Eze can’t go out LW again, it’s already proved he’s not natural LW and we have 2 naturals in Eli and Racoon. You don’t anywhere near the full Eze out LW.
We could rest Zoob, put Rice at 6, Eze left 8, I suppose, that could include Eze without weakening us too much.
I hope the line up is more positive and attacking than last match
We have several quality attackers. We should use them
I’ll be straight with you, as fans we can’t have our heads stuck in the past. You are given a big bench today to use it as part of match plan, not back up or reaction. Things get moved about, plans ditched at half time or earlier these days if you’re out thought and not in control. Football in old days of go out there and have a right ding Dong might have been more fun, and more sterile these days, all about being in control and trying to pressure a nut into breaking.
Eze’s assist last week was nothing short of out of this world. Very special. Have you all seen it from the perspective of Eze Cam. Love it. I would rather have Eze out there for closing part of a game, than from the early rounds of feeling out, then taken off for the final rounds, to use boxing metaphor. Which way round for you, knowing in this modern era you can’t 90 minute Eze game after game?
We have invested money into depth differential, whilst Liverpool have gone for first 11 differential. We need to use our differential.
Think of Rugby and Cricket where there is the term finishers. And for all the gibberish click bait robot Gary Neville comes out with and doubles down on, Gary Neville played in the side that kept it tight for 70 minutes then went expansive, it’s a team historically known for its super subs, and gave football the term Fergie Time. Ignore Neville and Carragher, they all for Utd and Pool, they not like us.
Next 4 games
Newcastle United v Arsenal L L
Arsenal v West Ham United L L
Fulham v Arsenal L D
Arsenal v Crystal Palace W D
We have ONE win in 8 in the last 2 seasons against these exact fixtures. These are the games that cost us 2 PL titles. This is ridiculous fixture list to follow up playing 3 big teams in the 1st 5 matches.
We’ve lost a total of 9 games in the last 2 seasons, that is 5/9 right here.