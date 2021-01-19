Arsenal v Newcastle Player Ratings – A masterclass display

Here are the ratings for last night’s game against Newcastle…
Bernd Leno – 6
Another easy game for the big German.
Cédric Soares – 7
I think the Arsenal fans are growing to like his style. Good game and good attacking moves too..
Rob Holding – 7
The master defender at the moment. Deserves the praise he is getting.
David Luiz – 6
Everyone looks good playing beside Holding!
Kieran Tierney – 6
Good game down the wing. Maybe not as commending as usual.
Thomas Partey – 7
Great to have him back, and a well-earned assist. We will improve if he plays regularly.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Another great game for the big Swiss. Could be the perfect partner for Tommy.
Bukayo Saka – 8
The energizer bunny cannot be stopped at the moment. Full of energy and zest.
Emile Smith Rowe – 8
Brilliant assist. He will be very hard for Arteta to drop.
Alexandre Lacazette – 7
Didn’t score but worked as hard as usual.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8.5
The Pink Panther is back! I want to see him score every game from now on. My Captain!
Substitutes
Martinelli (82 min) – Needed a run out I think.
Elneny (67 min) – 5
Nothing to complain about from me.
Willian (79 min) – N/A
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Overall we’re having a bad season, but we have some excellent players not at their peak yet,
Bellerin, Leno,gab,holding,
Tierney, Partey, martinelle, saka, bolloguin, ESR, Amn,
And more from the under 23.
Partey was MOTM for me. always plays forward, moves the ball fast, can handle pressure, and dribble, great passer.
Agreed
Agreed also ,head and shoulders above the others last night ,he is a special player
I hope Holding or Tierney could be our future captain. Arsenal also need to give Maitland-Niles some chances in the right DM and RB positions, otherwise I fear we’d lose him next season
Who else thought Xhaka was MOTM?