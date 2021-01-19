Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal v Newcastle Player Ratings – A masterclass display

Here are the ratings for last night’s game against Newcastle…

Bernd Leno – 6
Another easy game for the big German.

Cédric Soares – 7
I think the Arsenal fans are growing to like his style. Good game and good attacking moves too..

Rob Holding – 7
The master defender at the moment. Deserves the praise he is getting.

David Luiz – 6
Everyone looks good playing beside Holding!

Kieran Tierney – 6
Good game down the wing. Maybe not as commending as usual.

Thomas Partey – 7
Great to have him back, and a well-earned assist. We will improve if he plays regularly.

Granit Xhaka – 7
Another great game for the big Swiss. Could be the perfect partner for Tommy.

Bukayo Saka – 8
The energizer bunny cannot be stopped at the moment. Full of energy and zest.

Emile Smith Rowe – 8
Brilliant assist. He will be very hard for Arteta to drop.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7
Didn’t score but worked as hard as usual.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 18: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8.5
The Pink Panther is back! I want to see him score every game from now on. My Captain!

Substitutes
Martinelli (82 min) – Needed a run out I think.

Elneny (67 min) – 5
Nothing to complain about from me.

Willian (79 min) – N/A

READ MORE: Watch Cedric’s sublime backheel against Newcastle

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Newcastle Newcastle

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Jim wall says:
    January 19, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Overall we’re having a bad season, but we have some excellent players not at their peak yet,
    Bellerin, Leno,gab,holding,
    Tierney, Partey, martinelle, saka, bolloguin, ESR, Amn,
    And more from the under 23.

    Reply
  2. OxInTheBox says:
    January 19, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Partey was MOTM for me. always plays forward, moves the ball fast, can handle pressure, and dribble, great passer.

    Reply
    1. tas says:
      January 19, 2021 at 1:04 pm

      Agreed

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        January 19, 2021 at 1:10 pm

        Agreed also ,head and shoulders above the others last night ,he is a special player

        Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    January 19, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    I hope Holding or Tierney could be our future captain. Arsenal also need to give Maitland-Niles some chances in the right DM and RB positions, otherwise I fear we’d lose him next season

    Reply
  4. Twig says:
    January 19, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Who else thought Xhaka was MOTM?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs