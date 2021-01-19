Arsenal v Newcastle Player Ratings – A masterclass display

Here are the ratings for last night’s game against Newcastle…

Bernd Leno – 6

Another easy game for the big German.

Cédric Soares – 7

I think the Arsenal fans are growing to like his style. Good game and good attacking moves too..

Rob Holding – 7

The master defender at the moment. Deserves the praise he is getting.

David Luiz – 6

Everyone looks good playing beside Holding!

Kieran Tierney – 6

Good game down the wing. Maybe not as commending as usual.

Thomas Partey – 7

Great to have him back, and a well-earned assist. We will improve if he plays regularly.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Another great game for the big Swiss. Could be the perfect partner for Tommy.

Bukayo Saka – 8

The energizer bunny cannot be stopped at the moment. Full of energy and zest.

Emile Smith Rowe – 8

Brilliant assist. He will be very hard for Arteta to drop.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

Didn’t score but worked as hard as usual.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8.5

The Pink Panther is back! I want to see him score every game from now on. My Captain!

Substitutes

Martinelli (82 min) – Needed a run out I think.

Elneny (67 min) – 5

Nothing to complain about from me.

Willian (79 min) – N/A