Arsenal v Newcastle United match preview and predicted score

Arsenal to claim all three points in a tight game.

This game is not going to be a walkover for Arsenal, it should be but it won’t be, but even so, I do expect the lads to emerge the winners and collect all three points.

The defence and midfield are a lot better since Mikel Arteta took charge, it is just the lack of finishing up front that is handicapping the team right now. It also does not help that the midfield is not contributing to the goal tally either.

You have to think that Arteta has worked on this with the lads in Dubai and I am fairly confident that we will see a marked improvement this afternoon. If we do not then there will be no win.

Arsenal also has home advantage and that does count for something. Take Alexandre Lacazette for example, he does score but only at home.

Newcastle will be dangerous of course, that goes without saying, they are on a mini unbeaten run themselves and Steve Bruce does have them very well organised and they have beaten some top teams this season.

That said, Arsenal has conceded less than Newcastle and scored more and that to me shows that the Geordies are punching above their weight this season, whereas Arsenal is playing well below their capabilities.

I am not expecting Arsenal to rack up a 4-0 win and I cannot say hand on heart that we will see another clean sheet today but based on the improvements in defence and midfield, more chances on goal, fewer chances conceded and certain players back in form I am very confident that Arsenal will win today.

Predicted Score

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle United.