Arsenal v Norwich – Build-up & Predicted Score as Gunners look to claim first points of season

Arsenal will be geared up to get their season underway today when they take on Norwich, having failed to get any points from their opening three league outings.

The Gunners have been hampered by injuries and absences since the term begun, and we have had little luck on that front, but as you can see from our earlier Team News update, things are improving on that front.

We will now be focused on getting our first points of the campaign when we play host to the Canaries, who also remain pointless after three matches, while they can boast being above us in the table having scored once, the only reason why we sit below them currently.

Norwich are known to play openly, which should suit us this afternoon, but we mustn’t be complacent, as their league position could be as false as ours considering the only opponents that they have faces are Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester, arguably tougher opposition than we have faced.

I can’t help but believe that today will be all about us however, with the amount of talent in our squad able to assure us of victory, despite our limited confidence at present.

I’m going for a 3-1 victory this afternoon, with Aubameyang likely to be the man to open the scoring at the Emirates.

Watch the very first Just Arsenal Video Show – IN-depth Arsenal v Norwich Preview

What are your predictions ahead of today’s tie?

Patrick

Patrick

8 Comments

  1. Liam says:
    September 11, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Ramsdale
    Tomi White Gabriel
    Saka partey odegaard Tierney
    Esr
    Auba Pepe

    3-0. Abemyang x2 and pepe

    Onwards and upwards

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    September 11, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    Daniel Farke would likely play Josh Sargent or Adam Idah to harass White with Benitez’s Crouchie tactic

    Reply
  3. Davi says:
    September 11, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    The game will tell us where we are – the performance is extremely important, more important than the points imo. It won’t tell us how the season will go of course, but it’s the best opportunity are going to get in this league to show that we *can* play faster football and with more penetration than last season in the EPL, and it’s the best opportunity for Auba to show he’s got his groove back. We need that confirmation badly, as it’s only going to get harder from here.

    Reply
  4. Joe. S says:
    September 11, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Forgive me for not being excited. I expect the three points to be a done deal and then onto Burnley.

    Reply
  5. Vinod says:
    September 11, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    Leno
    Chambers White Gabi Tierney
    Odegaard Partey
    Pepe Saka Auba
    Laca

    Assuming ESR is not available.
    Partey single pivot.

    I won’t be surprised if Holding gets the nod ahead of White. Arteta might not have wanted to start Partey but he would be forced to start him today.

    Whatever may be the lineup we need to win, and that too convincingly. COYG

    Reply
  6. Dan kit says:
    September 11, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Leno
    AMN white Gabriel Tavares
    Partey lokonga
    Saka Pepe Martinelli
    Auba

    Would be my favourable line up

    Reply
  7. ArseOverTit says:
    September 11, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    1-1

    Nervy start and Early goal from us which we then let slide offering encouragement to Norwich.

    I predict a close cagey game with lots of errors from both sides with little opportunity.

    This is what shall come to pass.

    Reply
  8. Gurrosco says:
    September 11, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    I got a strong feeling its gonna be a draw. 0-0 / 1-1/ 2-2

    Reply

