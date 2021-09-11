Arsenal v Norwich – Build-up & Predicted Score as Gunners look to claim first points of season

Arsenal will be geared up to get their season underway today when they take on Norwich, having failed to get any points from their opening three league outings.

The Gunners have been hampered by injuries and absences since the term begun, and we have had little luck on that front, but as you can see from our earlier Team News update, things are improving on that front.

We will now be focused on getting our first points of the campaign when we play host to the Canaries, who also remain pointless after three matches, while they can boast being above us in the table having scored once, the only reason why we sit below them currently.

Norwich are known to play openly, which should suit us this afternoon, but we mustn’t be complacent, as their league position could be as false as ours considering the only opponents that they have faces are Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester, arguably tougher opposition than we have faced.

I can’t help but believe that today will be all about us however, with the amount of talent in our squad able to assure us of victory, despite our limited confidence at present.

I’m going for a 3-1 victory this afternoon, with Aubameyang likely to be the man to open the scoring at the Emirates.

What are your predictions ahead of today’s tie?

Patrick