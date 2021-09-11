Arsenal v Norwich – Build-up & Predicted Score as Gunners look to claim first points of season

Arsenal will be geared up to get their season underway today when they take on Norwich, having failed to get any points from their opening three league outings.
The Gunners have been hampered by injuries and absences since the term begun, and we have had little luck on that front, but as you can see from our earlier Team News update, things are improving on that front.
We will now be focused on getting our first points of the campaign when we play host to the Canaries, who also remain pointless after three matches, while they can boast being above us in the table having scored once, the only reason why we sit below them currently.
Norwich are known to play openly, which should suit us this afternoon, but we mustn’t be complacent, as their league position could be as false as ours considering the only opponents that they have faces are Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester, arguably tougher opposition than we have faced.
I can’t help but believe that today will be all about us however, with the amount of talent in our squad able to assure us of victory, despite our limited confidence at present.
I’m going for a 3-1 victory this afternoon, with Aubameyang likely to be the man to open the scoring at the Emirates.
What are your predictions ahead of today’s tie?
Patrick
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel
Saka partey odegaard Tierney
Esr
Auba Pepe
3-0. Abemyang x2 and pepe
Onwards and upwards
Daniel Farke would likely play Josh Sargent or Adam Idah to harass White with Benitez’s Crouchie tactic
The game will tell us where we are – the performance is extremely important, more important than the points imo. It won’t tell us how the season will go of course, but it’s the best opportunity are going to get in this league to show that we *can* play faster football and with more penetration than last season in the EPL, and it’s the best opportunity for Auba to show he’s got his groove back. We need that confirmation badly, as it’s only going to get harder from here.
Forgive me for not being excited. I expect the three points to be a done deal and then onto Burnley.
Leno
Chambers White Gabi Tierney
Odegaard Partey
Pepe Saka Auba
Laca
Assuming ESR is not available.
Partey single pivot.
I won’t be surprised if Holding gets the nod ahead of White. Arteta might not have wanted to start Partey but he would be forced to start him today.
Whatever may be the lineup we need to win, and that too convincingly. COYG
Leno
AMN white Gabriel Tavares
Partey lokonga
Saka Pepe Martinelli
Auba
Would be my favourable line up
1-1
Nervy start and Early goal from us which we then let slide offering encouragement to Norwich.
I predict a close cagey game with lots of errors from both sides with little opportunity.
This is what shall come to pass.
I got a strong feeling its gonna be a draw. 0-0 / 1-1/ 2-2