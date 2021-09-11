Arsenal v Norwich – Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up as Gunners look to kickstart campaign

Arsenal and Norwich are set to battle today at the Emirates, and we have favourable news on the injury front(at last).

It has been no secret that the Gunners have unlucky thus far, losing a number of players to injury and positive Coronavirus tests, but go into today’s match with just two players ruled out, while Emile Smith Rowe remains a doubt.

The midfielder returned early from the England Under-21 side with an illness, simply described as ‘not Covid’, and his availability remains unknown at present, with Mikel Arteta admitting in his pre-match conference(via Arsenal.com) that we will ‘see how he is in the next couple of days’

Granit Xhaka will miss today’s match after getting a straight-red card against Manchester City, the first of a three-match ban, while Mohamed Elneny is also ruled out, with at least two weeks before he can return to full training as confirmed by Arsenal.com.

We also have Takehiro Tomiyasu available after we managed to get a work permit just before the registration deadline.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel

Cedric Partey Lokonga Tierney

Odegaard Aubameyang Saka

Mikel Arteta has hinted at the use of a new formation in recent weeks, including that the new Japanese signing is suited to playing at RCB, and with Emile Smith Rowe not confirmed as available, this could be the ideal opportunity to try it out.

This team should have more than enough at both ends to get a comfortable victory to get us into winning ways for the first time in the league this term.

Who would you like to see start today? Would this formation suit our playing squad?

Patrick