Arsenal v Norwich – Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up as Gunners look to kickstart campaign

Arsenal and Norwich are set to battle today at the Emirates, and we have favourable news on the injury front(at last).
It has been no secret that the Gunners have unlucky thus far, losing a number of players to injury and positive Coronavirus tests, but go into today’s match with just two players ruled out, while Emile Smith Rowe remains a doubt.
The midfielder returned early from the England Under-21 side with an illness, simply described as ‘not Covid’, and his availability remains unknown at present, with Mikel Arteta admitting in his pre-match conference(via Arsenal.com) that we will ‘see how he is in the next couple of days’
Granit Xhaka will miss today’s match after getting a straight-red card against Manchester City, the first of a three-match ban, while Mohamed Elneny is also ruled out, with at least two weeks before he can return to full training as confirmed by Arsenal.com.
We also have Takehiro Tomiyasu available after we managed to get a work permit just before the registration deadline.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel
Cedric Partey Lokonga Tierney
Odegaard Aubameyang Saka
Mikel Arteta has hinted at the use of a new formation in recent weeks, including that the new Japanese signing is suited to playing at RCB, and with Emile Smith Rowe not confirmed as available, this could be the ideal opportunity to try it out.
This team should have more than enough at both ends to get a comfortable victory to get us into winning ways for the first time in the league this term.
Who would you like to see start today? Would this formation suit our playing squad?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
AMN in place of Cedric please
I agree👍
Agree.
How glorious to see an eleven without Xhaka , gloriously banned(shame its only three games and not a lifetime!) AND the finally gone for ever Bellerin , possibly the single worst fullback this century to be a regular pick. I predict a good win, though probably only two goals between the teams, perhaps 3-1.
I like the look of this team very much and would only change out Cedric for Pepe.
Though we have most of our squad back from illness and injury several will be short of match fitness and the team is still 7 games away from being a well oiled machine.
Ramsdale will be a PL debutant for the gunners
Tomiyasu is a complete PL novice.
White has played just one PL game for us.
Gabriel is just back from injury.
Partey also is just back from injury.
So the defense looks in need of game time.
Ode has played just one PL game this season.
Auba has not scored in the league this term.
I believe we will show a lot of promise but may tire quickly and because of lack of game time together may look disjointed at times.
4-2 Gunners.
No more excuses to hide behind now ,I expect a win and anything less will be counted as a failure.
COYG
Aubameyang’s pace is more suited to a counter-attacking formation
But I believe our academy graduates and coaches are more accustomed to 4-2-3-1, thanks to Wenger’s 22-year reign. This also might be why Arteta replaced his three-CB formation with 4-2-3-1
I’d personally prefer 4-3-3 without a CAM and use the CF as the main pivot instead, as encouraged by Klopp, Low and Guardiola. Unfortunately, we don’t have a CF capable of taking on that role