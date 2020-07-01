Arsenal v Norwich Match Build-up & Score Prediction

Arsenal will be confident ahead of their visit from Norwich City tonight, and will be keen to build on their recent winning form.

Our side come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins, against fellow European chasers Sheffield United and a resilient Southampton side, who boast one of the most in-form strikers in the division.

Whilst we have secured six points in the past week, the performances have been far from routine, and Mikel Arteta will be aware that he can’t allow his players to lose focus tonight.

The Canaries have lost their last three league matches without scoring a single goal, but did impress in the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at the weekend, where they took the Red Devils to extra-time, and were close to taking the match to penalties despite getting a red card late into the initial 90 minutes.

The visitors almost appear unfazed by the prospect of demotion, and in fact refused to invest heavily in their squad in the previous windows, and whilst having played some very nice football, their lack of investment has been a telling factor.

Norwich showed fight in the cup in midweek, and while now may be too late to show the passion needed to survive from the drop, I can’t help but think that their 120 minutes on Saturday will have left them tired and destined for defeat.

While Arsenal are yet to look like they are getting close to top form, we should have way too much for this tired and morale-lacking side.

I’m going to go for a comfortable 4-0 win at the Emirates tonight, which should see us climb up to seventh in the table, whilst giving us a confidence boost as we look to push on for the European places.

Will Arsenal put Norwich to the sword this evening and show a statement of intent to our rivals? What do you think the score will be?

Patrick