Arsenal will be looking to kick-start the new campaign with a win when they play host to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Gunners have already sealed the opening piece of silverware by defeating Manchester City at Wembley last weekend, but eyes will now turn to the bigger prizes, with the Premier League at the top of the wishlist after missing out last term.

We’ve made some big changes to the squad over the summer, with one of our best players of the season in Granit Xhaka making way for Declan Rice, and with Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber bolstering our squad.

We go into today’s clash with a couple of issues however. Gabriel Jesus is yet to return from the injury he suffered in pre-season, while Arsenal report that Mo Elneny continues to recover from knee issues from the beginning of the year. On a positive note, Jorginho should be fit to return after suffering a knock in the build-up to the clash with City last Sunday, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could also be available after missing much of pre-season.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Timber

Odegaard Partey Rice

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

While I’m not certain whether Eddie will get the nod over Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe, Folarin Balogun or Kai Havertz for that Cf spot, I believe he would be the best option given our opposition. I would also like to have seen Zinchenko prove his fitness, but given his lack of match practice of late, I struggle to see him getting the nod to start.

I don’t hold any worries going into today’s clash, regardless of whether their main man Taiwo Awoniyi makes a miraculous recovery from his latest injury setback, and am expecting us to match last season’s main rivals Manchester City’s 3-0 scoreline in today’s early kick-off.

How do you see Arteta naming his first XI of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign?

Patrick