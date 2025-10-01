Arsenal v Olympiacos – match preview, team news, predicted lineup and score prediction

Arsenal Set to Host Olympiacos in First UCL Home Game of the Season

Three days after their Newcastle heroics, the Gunners are back in action with a clash against Olympiacos tonight.

Arsenal will continue their Champions League campaign by hosting the Greek giants at the Emirates Stadium as they look to make it two wins from two in Europe’s premier competition.

Who are Olympiacos? Arsenal’s Champions League Opponents Explained

A quick glance at the head-to-head record suggests that Olympiacos are more than capable of causing an upset. Both clubs are tied on five wins apiece from ten previous meetings. The Greek side won the latest meeting between the pair in a Europa League knock-out tie in 2021, although it had no bearing on their qualification.

Both clubs head into this encounter in fine form, with Arsenal unbeaten in their last five games, while Olympiacos are on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Competition: Champions League – Round 2

Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Francois Letexier

Team News

Arsenal welcomed back Martin Ødegaard to the first-team squad last time out and, with his return, there is a fairly good bill of health in the squad.

There were no new injury concerns for Mikel Arteta to reveal in his pre-match press conference, which means that only the quartet of Piero Hincapié, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz will be unavailable for the 8 pm kick-off.

Predicted Line-Up and Scoreline

It is anyone’s guess whether Arteta will choose to heavily rotate his starting XI following the bruising encounter at the weekend.

If the last Champions League game is anything to go by, the Spaniard is likely to go with a strong line-up. As this is Arsenal’s first home game in the competition this season, it would not be surprising to see him field a full-strength XI.

Predicted starting XI:

David Raya

Ben White

William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhães

Riccardo Calafiori

Martin Zubimendi

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard (c)

Eberechi Eze

Viktor Gyökeres

Bukayo Saka

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Olympiacos.

Share your own score predictions in the comments, Gooners!

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…