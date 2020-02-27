Arsenal v Olympiacos match preview and predicted score

Arsenal will not attempt to sit on their lead and will go for another win.

I cannot for one minute imagine that Mikel Arteta will try and do a Jose Mourinho parking the bus tactic tonight and will instead look to get another win under his belt this evening at the Emirates.

Arteta is very likely to go with a strong team against Olympiacos and that in itself will give a clear indication of his intent.

The Greeks will not be pushovers they are a half-decent team and I am not sure we saw the best of them last week but even so, at home, on a winning run and with confidence sky-high I cannot see anything less than a win on the night.

This may appear like overconfidence but I don’t think it is, this team has improved and of course, there will be some that say Arsenal got lucky against Everton for example, but that works both ways, Arsenal could have scored a lot more against the Toffeemen.

Arsenal has deserved their recent run of winning games simply because they have played far better than in recent months, their improvement is there for all to see and they are no longer a team devoid of confidence that easily falls back to be dominated.

If Olympiacos press and come out all guns blazing then Arsenal will hit them on the counter-attack, if the Athens based outfit want to get down and dirty then Arsenal have the players to match them, if it is all about free-flowing football then the boys can do that in abundance.

Whatever Olympiacos throw at Arteta’s men this evening I am positive that the lads will not only match their opponents but surpass them.

As I have already said, Olympiacos will not be walkovers but this Arsenal team is a better team in all departments in my view and will run out comfortable winners in the end.

Predicted score

Arsenal 3-0 Olympiacos