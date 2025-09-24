Arsenal v Port Vale: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line-up and Score Prediction

Three days after that 1-1 draw against Manchester City, the Gunners are back in action as they are scheduled to take on Port Vale tonight. Arsenal will make the trip to Staffordshire in fairly good spirits following their last-gasp equaliser on Sunday. After finishing as semi-finalists last season, the Gunners will be looking to go one step better this term as they kick off their EFL Cup campaign.

They will be aiming for a win, but Mikel Arteta is expected to heavily rotate the squad, giving vital minutes to some members of a very deep group.

Competition: EFL Cup – round 3

Kick-off: 8pm UK time

Venue: Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Team news

The biggest talking point with regards to team news is the recent injury to Noni Madueke. The England international, who had just been finding his feet in an Arsenal shirt, picked up a knee injury against City and will now spend weeks on the sidelines. Piero Hincapié also sustained a groin injury in the lead up to the City game and will be out, while Martin Ødegaard remains a doubt for this encounter. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus continue as long-term absentees.

Predicted line-up

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta suggested that he could give minutes to a number of players tonight, saying:

“Yes, it’s a lot of players that are going to take part in that, and they fully deserve the minutes. Kepa, for sure, is one of them. He’s been with us, his attitude, the way he supports us in every aspect of his role in the best possible manner. All this as well, they deserve more minutes than what they’re getting.”

Without wasting time, here is the predicted line-up for the encounter:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Cristhian Mosquera

Riccardo Calafiori

Ben White (c)

Christian Nørgaard

Mikel Merino

Ethan Nwaneri

Max Dowman

Gabriel Martinelli

Leandro Trossard

Score prediction: Arsenal 4-0 Port Vale

Do you agree with this predicted line-up and score, Gooners?

COYG!

