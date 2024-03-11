Arsenal v Porto – How should Arteta set his team up to score goals?

Arsenal v Porto will be a massive test of our European credentials

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome FC Porto to The Emirates for the second leg of the round of 16 clash against the Portuguese champions. Last time out we narrowly lost 1-0 away from home and will be looking to bounce back and hopefully get the win at home.

We always seem to play better at home and hopefully the home support will be crucial to our success, so if you can get hold of some Arsenal v Porto tickets you should contribute to the brilliant home atmosphere. The Emirates is where we play best and will play a big part in how we approach this game. Last time out Porto closed down our attacking options and for a team that’s known to play a lot of great football through the midfield, Arteta didn’t really set us up how I would have expected.

He obviously went with the same team that had been winning in the Premier League and had been working so well together, but with the type of football Porto like to play, I think that was a mistake. For me, Jorginho has to be playing in the middle of our midfield to give us that extra sense of stability and experience I think we were desperately lacking last time.

Arteta also needs to not be afraid to make changes when and if we need them. In the last game in Porto I think we were lacking an edge and the fact we didn’t have too many experienced players on the bench, I think made him think too much and not pull the trigger when he needed to. Our lads are in great form and full of confidence and although Porto got one over us in the last game, I don’t think they’ll be afraid to play and put 100% on the pitch.

The game will no doubt be physical again and Arsenal will need to manage themselves better this time and not play into how Porto want them to play. Getting an early needless yellow for Rice, made the game much harder and he’s still one card away from missing out (if we win the game) on the quarter finals and although I think we could cover him for a game, it would be a huge loss to lose him after how well he’s been playing recently.

Havertz who is in incredible form will be massive against the Portuguese side and will hopefully be able to continue that form and draw from his Champions League experience to help this Arsenal team push as far as they can and be amongst the best of the best in this competition.

Hopefully we will get to see some faces back in the squad to add a bit of depth, even if it’s off the bench. With plenty of injuries over the past few months, were starting to see some big players back like Jesus, Partey, Zinchenko and Tomiyasu now ready to play football and what better of a game to have that sense of depth?

We will obviously have to score at least 2 goals to win it and although we’ve been in great scoring form, we will also need to keep it tiht at the back with Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White keeping up their great record of clean sheets.

I do expect a tight score with Arsenal prevailing 2-0 to get us through to the next round.