Arsenal v PSG Match Preview: One Game From History In Budapest

Arsenal stand just 90 minutes away from the greatest night in the club’s history.

On Saturday evening at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Mikel Arteta’s side will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final with the opportunity to lift Europe’s biggest prize for the very first time.

Having already ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal now have the chance to complete a remarkable domestic and European double.

For Arteta, the message could not be clearer.

Speaking ahead of the final, the Arsenal boss said: “It’s the opportunity to own the moment because it’s the second time in our history that we are here and we have the opportunity tomorrow to write a new chapter in the history of this football club.”

Major Boost As Timber Returns

Perhaps the biggest piece of team news from Arteta’s press conference was confirmation that Jurrien Timber is fit and available.

The Dutch international has travelled with the squad and Arteta revealed: “Jurrien Timber is fit. Yes, and Noni as well. The only one out is Ben White.”

That gives Arsenal a huge boost heading into the biggest game of the season.

While questions remain over whether Timber will start, his availability significantly strengthens Arteta’s options both defensively and from the bench.

The manager also admitted selecting his team has not been easy.

“It’s because I look around and I see the joy and the desire that all of them have to play this match,” Arteta explained. “We all know that it is the biggest game in football.”

Arsenal Chasing A Historic Double

Arsenal arrive in Budapest with momentum and confidence after finally reclaiming the Premier League crown.

Rather than feeling satisfied, Arteta believes success has only increased his players’ hunger.

“The ambition is bigger. We have won one and we want the second one,” he said.

PSG will provide a formidable challenge. The French giants are the defending European champions and possess world-class quality throughout their squad.

Arteta was quick to acknowledge that reality.

“They are defending the trophy. They are actually the champions and we are here to take that away from them.”

Yet there is a growing belief around Arsenal that this team is ready.

The Gunners have defeated some of Europe’s elite on their route to Budapest and now stand one victory away from immortality.

As Arteta put it: “Tomorrow is a day to win it.”

Predicted Arsenal XI

Raya

Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori

Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard

Saka, Trossard

Havertz

Score Prediction

This feels destined to be a tense and dramatic final.

PSG have the experience of lifting the trophy last season, but Arsenal arrive as Premier League champions with confidence, momentum and belief.

I’m backing Arteta’s side to make history.

Arsenal 2-1 PSG

Come on you Gunners!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…