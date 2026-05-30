Arsenal v PSG Match Preview: One Game From History In Budapest

Arsenal stand just 90 minutes away from the greatest night in the club’s history.
On Saturday evening at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Mikel Arteta’s side will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final with the opportunity to lift Europe’s biggest prize for the very first time.
Having already ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal now have the chance to complete a remarkable domestic and European double.
For Arteta, the message could not be clearer.
Speaking ahead of the final, the Arsenal boss said: “It’s the opportunity to own the moment because it’s the second time in our history that we are here and we have the opportunity tomorrow to write a new chapter in the history of this football club.”
Major Boost As Timber Returns
Perhaps the biggest piece of team news from Arteta’s press conference was confirmation that Jurrien Timber is fit and available.
The Dutch international has travelled with the squad and Arteta revealed: “Jurrien Timber is fit. Yes, and Noni as well. The only one out is Ben White.”
That gives Arsenal a huge boost heading into the biggest game of the season.
While questions remain over whether Timber will start, his availability significantly strengthens Arteta’s options both defensively and from the bench.
The manager also admitted selecting his team has not been easy.
“It’s because I look around and I see the joy and the desire that all of them have to play this match,” Arteta explained. “We all know that it is the biggest game in football.”
Arsenal Chasing A Historic Double
Arsenal arrive in Budapest with momentum and confidence after finally reclaiming the Premier League crown.
Rather than feeling satisfied, Arteta believes success has only increased his players’ hunger.
“The ambition is bigger. We have won one and we want the second one,” he said.
PSG will provide a formidable challenge. The French giants are the defending European champions and possess world-class quality throughout their squad.
Arteta was quick to acknowledge that reality.
“They are defending the trophy. They are actually the champions and we are here to take that away from them.”
Yet there is a growing belief around Arsenal that this team is ready.
The Gunners have defeated some of Europe’s elite on their route to Budapest and now stand one victory away from immortality.
As Arteta put it: “Tomorrow is a day to win it.”
Predicted Arsenal XI
Raya
Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori
Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard
Saka, Trossard
Havertz
Score Prediction
This feels destined to be a tense and dramatic final.
PSG have the experience of lifting the trophy last season, but Arsenal arrive as Premier League champions with confidence, momentum and belief.
I’m backing Arteta’s side to make history.
Arsenal 2-1 PSG
Come on you Gunners!
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I love your optimism, Michelle. I am fully with you. We are going to win this one convincingly. The hype around PSG seems to be due to the way they defeated Inter in last year. They also defeated us in both legs of the semi-final. But life is not static. That time we didn’t have Gyokeres, Hincapie, Mosquera, Zubimendi and Kai Havertz was injured. Even Saka was not fully fit. Today the situation is different. Most importantly, we were lacking confidence in our ability to perform on the big stage. However, with our victory in the Premier league, the mental block is gone. We know we can beat anyone and with that kind of self- assurance we are confident that we shall be able to stand up to PSG.
Having now won the League, this would just put the icing on the cake should we win it today.
You don’t know how many chances you’ll get to be able to achieve this feet again. So Arsenal must grasp it while they can.
And thinking of the Open-top bus parade tomorrow, it would put a slight dampener on it if we don’t win, but only a small downer. We’d soon forget amongst the thousands that will be celebrating the teams overall achievements of the side this season.
Just one more game boys, please put that cherry on top of the icing of the cake. 🤞😉
Arsenal need to pack the midfield and catch them on the counter.
When PSG are moving the ball very quickly across the pitch, that is the best time to catch them.
Everytime we go forward it could be move that wins the match.
How exciting is this? This is off the scale exciting.
I’m so excited I want to bounce and bounce and bounce and bounce.
Last time we one a European trophy was 1994 against Parma. Today we play PSG, a team that also begins with ‘P’.
In 1994 the World cup was in USA, same as this year.
I hope these are good omens and a subtle sign that the Universe is about to reward us.
I’m not normally supersticious but….
Come on Arsenal, please win today whilst I’m wearing my red socks, I want them to be my lucky socks forever! 😜
Come on Arsenal! ❤️🤍💪
Whoever scores first wins IMO
We know how the teams are going to set up .
Hopefully he sets the team up to go for the win rather sitting back and playing for set pieces .
I think we WILL play for set pieces but I do not see us sitting back. That would be suicidal. This PSG team has goals in it. They are not that great at defending. Especially set pieces.
We HAVE to press PSG, thats why I think Gyokores, Odergaard, Trossard, Saka, MLS all start, over the alternatives.
Our squad depth suggests we’re able to absorb an attack all day long – and we’ve two players for every position: so it could be that fatigue is eventually the undoing of PSG?
Advice: Low block to start and don’t panic, hold out for 20-25 mins, physically prove that we are most robust. BS to provide fans a commanding performance with 1x Goal, plus an assist/ 2-nil to The EPL Champions.
The weather could be a factor. I’m reading that it’s cloudy, humid and with a high of 26°
Yes, I know, it’s the same for both teams. But it could slow the game down considerably.
OT:
Arne Slot sacked. Iraola heavily tipped to replace.
I don’t want Iraola to take Jnr Kroupi to Anfield.
Head says a tense and narrow 1-0 to the Arsenal while my heart says it’s gonna be a resounding 3-0 triumph with Arsenal absolutely schooling them, I’ll take either scenario! 😀
The D-day is finally here, a day of destiny. Wishing the boys all the luck they need to bring the big trophy back to Ashburton Grove. COYG!!!!!
2-0 to the Arsenal