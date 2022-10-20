Arsenal v PSV Preview, Team News & Predicted XI for rearranged clash

Arsenal are set to face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League this evening, in a match which was initially postponed due to the Queen Elizabeth’s death, and we have some injury doubts to contend with.

The Gunners remain top of their group at present, and while a win will see them qualify for the next round of the competition, a loss would see us drop to second in the group.

Both sides remain unbeaten in the competition thus far, and both have had extremely bright starts to their league campaigns also, sharing 17 wins from 20 between them, with us having won once more than today’s opponents.

With plenty to play for, and what will likely be our toughest European opposition thus far in the competition, it wouldn’t be a huge shock of Mikel Arteta was to name a strong starting line-up, but two first-team players in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli are currently doubts ahead of the clash.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mo Elneny both remain sidelined also, and it will be interesting to see how Arteta approaches this one.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Tomiyasu Holding Saliba Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Marquinhos Odegaard Vieira

Nketiah

I feel like Arteta will still be keen to take the chance to rotate his players, but keeping the likes of Odegaard, Xhaka and Saliba in the team should give us a strong enough spine to stay on top and keep an edge over our rivals as we look to steal top spot in the division. I would have named Jesus if he hadn’t been struggling with his fitness of late, while I don’t think we saw enough from Reiss Nelson in the last game to warrant starting him today against the Dutch opposition.

This team should have more than enough to give our home crowd plenty to be excited about, and I believe we will cheering on winners come the final whistle. I can see this side coming away with a 3-1 victory, with Nketiah overdue a goal or two, a win which should assure us of winning the group in the coming games also.

What are your early predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick