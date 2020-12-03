Arsenal v Rapid Vienna Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal play host to Rapid Vienna at the Emirates in today’s late evening fixtures.
The Gunners have already assured their place in the next round of the competition after winning their opening four group matches, and could well opt to give more minutes to the younger players.
Arsenal’s official website has already ruled out David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Thomas Partey (more details on these here).
Folarin Balogun and Emile Smith Rowe could well be pushing to start this evening, while the likes of Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah would appear nailed on to be playing.
Sead Kolasinac has been cleared to play for the first time since testing positive for Coronavirus after the international break, and looks likely to come in also, while Mo Elneny is also available after testing positive, he could well be saved for the weekend’s clash with Tottenham.
Predicted XI:
Runarsson
AMN Chambers Holding Kolasinac
Pepe Smith Rowe Xhaka Nelson
Lacazette Nketiah
While it would be nice to get a better look at Balogun, Lacazette is in need of a confidence boost, and needs to get amongst the goals, so I expect him to keep his place from last week’s EL tie.
Willock has played plenty in Europe this term, but having been given the nod in the Premier League of late he might be due some rest, and I can’t help but feel like Xhaka could well be replaced by Elneny come Sunday.
Does Balogun deserve to start after his cameo last week? Who else would you like to see given a run out this week?
Patrick
I hope ESM finally gets a start tonight and would also like to see Balogun get a start as well.
Yes I would like to see ESR, AMN and Balogun start tonight. If Pepé plays I hope it’s not on the right.
If we don’t start ESR in these games then what is the point of having talented youngsters at a club….I don’t know what he needs to do to show MA that he at least deserves the odd start or two along with a small cameo in the EPL
i like to watch arsenal play europa league, at least i see players who are hungry to win. It is completely different team on the pitch comparing to that one playing premier league
100%
I suspect this prediction by PATRICK , well argued for too, will be either spot on or VERY close to the actual start eleven tonight. Some welcome thought has gone into this article too.