Arsenal v Rapid Vienna Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal play host to Rapid Vienna at the Emirates in today’s late evening fixtures.

The Gunners have already assured their place in the next round of the competition after winning their opening four group matches, and could well opt to give more minutes to the younger players.

Arsenal’s official website has already ruled out David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Thomas Partey (more details on these here).

Folarin Balogun and Emile Smith Rowe could well be pushing to start this evening, while the likes of Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah would appear nailed on to be playing.

Sead Kolasinac has been cleared to play for the first time since testing positive for Coronavirus after the international break, and looks likely to come in also, while Mo Elneny is also available after testing positive, he could well be saved for the weekend’s clash with Tottenham.

Predicted XI:

Runarsson

AMN Chambers Holding Kolasinac

Pepe Smith Rowe Xhaka Nelson

Lacazette Nketiah

While it would be nice to get a better look at Balogun, Lacazette is in need of a confidence boost, and needs to get amongst the goals, so I expect him to keep his place from last week’s EL tie.

Willock has played plenty in Europe this term, but having been given the nod in the Premier League of late he might be due some rest, and I can’t help but feel like Xhaka could well be replaced by Elneny come Sunday.

Does Balogun deserve to start after his cameo last week? Who else would you like to see given a run out this week?

Patrick