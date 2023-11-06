Arsenal v Sevilla Form Guide tells us to expect another tight game at the Emirates

After a great start to the season, Arsenal are looking much more vulnerable lately, after their first Premier League loss at Newcastle following on from their embarrasing defeat to West Ham in the League Cup. Now they are back at the Emirates, they aim to regain momentum against Sevilla in a crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday. Topping Group B, the Gunners lead Lens by a point. A win would secure their last-16 berth, barring a Lens victory over PSV.

Arsenal’s recent 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, after a loss to Lens, propelled them to the group’s summit. Manager Mikel Arteta expects a strong response following a narrow Premier League defeat to Newcastle.

The Boss should be reasonably confident as Sevilla are languishing in 11th place in La Liga, but their recent domestic results show them being hard to beat but are also finding it difficult to win games themselves.

Here are Sevilla’s last six results in La Liga:

Sevilla’s form in the Champions League is similar. They are currently third in the Group, trail Arsenal by four points but edge ahead of PSV on goal difference. Inconsistent performances may see them return to the Europa League, a competition they won last season. Their campaign started with draws against Lens and PSV, followed by the 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

We can expect yet another tight game at the Emirates, but with two of our final three group games at home, Arsenal are optimistic about advancing to the knockout stages if they can grind out another win here.

Although it won’t be easy I’m very hopeful of a morale boosting win on the horizon.

COYG!

