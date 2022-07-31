Arsenal v Sevilla Player Ratings fron a cynical old Gooner – Jesus MOTM

Arsenal Player Ratings v Sevilla – Emirates Cup 2022 by ken1945

I just thought I would give you my take on the above game as a supporter who has not been sold on the Arteta project yet.

First of all, and in typical Arsenal fashion, tributes were paid to Terry Neill and Jose Reyes by the Gooners lucky enough to be at the game.

It was brilliant to see young families with children wearing the various Arsenal strips…. though with prices ranging from £70 to £100 for an adult top, it must cost them a fortune to kit a family of four out.

I was also expecting to see some long-needed TLC having been done on the tired looking Emirates, but all I could see was some work being carried out on one of the main screens… very disappointing to say the least.

Anyway, on to the game and the fans.

What a fantastic atmosphere there was before a ball was kicked and when the squad/team was announced.

All the new summer signings, bar the keeper, were named in the first eleven and were greeted with a tremendous ovation.

The first half was like taking a step back to the attractive and attacking football most of us remember and love.

It was amazing to see the link up play – the way we pressed our opponents – the understanding from each player to their teammates positioning and runs, the football just flowed from one side to the other and from the back, through midfield and to the front.

There was no let-up in those first forty-five minutes, and it was obvious that our opponents would come out and play better… and they did.

For the first time, we were able to see how our defence would look under pressure and they looked great!!

The 6-0 result was no fluke result and here’s why, with my personal points out of 10 in brackets:

Ramsdale (7) had nothing really to do, because of Saliba (8) and Gabriel (8) looked very solid, without doing anything spectacular… just hard-working CB’s.

White (7) will not be our RB but played well going forward and Zinchenko (8) will be more than just a cover for Tierney.

Xhaka (8) and Partey (8) linked up well and kept driving forward.

Our new captain Odegaard (8) was brilliant today, but I’m not sure he is captain material like Adams or Vieira.

Up front, Saka (9) was just superb, while Martinelli (9) was just as effective and fed my MOTM Jesus (10) everything he needed to be just that!!

But it was also his running and 100% effort that stood out today… he was just brilliant.

So, do I now believe that the “process” will bring us back to being a top four club and winning trophies?

Strangely enough, I’m still not 100% sure!!

Why?

I really don’t know, but with Tomi, Partey and ESR being fit and another top midfield signing, it should persuade an old cynical supporter like me!

Before anyone has a go at me, judge our excellent performance versus that Community Shield match – we’re re not up there yet, but we’re also within touching distance – let the Premier League unfold and see how close we really are.

Meanwhile, keep up the good work Mikel!!

Ken1945

