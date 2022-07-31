Arsenal v Sevilla Player Ratings fron a cynical old Gooner – Jesus MOTM

Arsenal Player Ratings v Sevilla – Emirates Cup 2022 by ken1945
I just thought I would give you my take on the above game as a supporter who has not been sold on the Arteta project yet.
First of all, and in typical Arsenal fashion, tributes were paid to Terry Neill and Jose Reyes by the Gooners lucky enough to be at the game.
It was brilliant to see young families with children wearing the various Arsenal strips…. though with prices ranging from £70 to £100 for an adult top, it must cost them a fortune to kit a family of four out.
I was also expecting to see some long-needed TLC having been done on the tired looking Emirates, but all I could see was some work being carried out on one of the main screens… very disappointing to say the least.
Anyway, on to the game and the fans.
What a fantastic atmosphere there was before a ball was kicked and when the squad/team was announced.
All the new summer signings, bar the keeper, were named in the first eleven and were greeted with a tremendous ovation.
The first half was like taking a step back to the attractive and attacking football most of us remember and love.
It was amazing to see the link up play – the way we pressed our opponents – the understanding from each player to their teammates positioning and runs, the football just flowed from one side to the other and from the back, through midfield and to the front.
There was no let-up in those first forty-five minutes, and it was obvious that our opponents would come out and play better… and they did.
For the first time, we were able to see how our defence would look under pressure and they looked great!!
The 6-0 result was no fluke result and here’s why, with my personal points out of 10 in brackets:
Ramsdale (7) had nothing really to do, because of Saliba (8) and Gabriel (8) looked very solid, without doing anything spectacular… just hard-working CB’s.
White (7) will not be our RB but played well going forward and Zinchenko (8) will be more than just a cover for Tierney.
Xhaka (8) and Partey (8) linked up well and kept driving forward.
Our new captain Odegaard (8) was brilliant today, but I’m not sure he is captain material like Adams or Vieira.
Up front, Saka (9) was just superb, while Martinelli (9) was just as effective and fed my MOTM Jesus (10) everything he needed to be just that!!
But it was also his running and 100% effort that stood out today… he was just brilliant.
So, do I now believe that the “process” will bring us back to being a top four club and winning trophies?
Strangely enough, I’m still not 100% sure!!
Why?
I really don’t know, but with Tomi, Partey and ESR being fit and another top midfield signing, it should persuade an old cynical supporter like me!
Before anyone has a go at me, judge our excellent performance versus that Community Shield match – we’re re not up there yet, but we’re also within touching distance – let the Premier League unfold and see how close we really are.
Meanwhile, keep up the good work Mikel!!
Ken1945
Definitely no fluke Ken. I hope our ‘three musketeers, Jesus, Martinelli and Saka, plus their D’Artagnan, Martin Odegaard stay injury free. Very exciting. I hope we stop calling it ‘the process’ which makes me think of plastic ‘processed’ cheese. I hope that term can be left away from the ‘naturalness’ of the enlivening attitude of ‘Three Musketeers’
Gud article Admin Pat, but Sean Williams is legendary.
Ken
I beleive this squad is better the last year and the best squad for many a season.
We have better depth and most of all and I understand it is only pre season games but we look well drilled and definitely look at it from the first whistle
A big 38 games coming up for us as team and especially our manager who will have to walk if he fails to deliver and that means min 4th spot
I would say win a cup but there are 4 cups to go around and most of them apart from the league as the league seldom lies and the best team wins over 38 games but cups you need the rub of the green, luck and a deep squad to go on and win one but never say never and we have done it before.
I beleive we will finish minimum 3rd this season with this squad of players we have.
If we better our tally of more then 22 wins reduces our loses which we are more than capable of with our front 3 or 4 firing then we will be in for a tough but good and successful season
The proof will be in the pudding, but i do feel like we’re on a good track atm. Injuries and the level of competition will likely be decisive. If we’re lucky, we could finish third this year, unlucky and we could slip to 6th (if say, utd and spurs improve a lot and Chelsea at least stay the same). I guess that’s true of any season tbf. Overall, I think we’re back on track and moving in the right direction.
Also, while xhaka has looked good in preseason, I think odegaard should be looked at for that role in the side. I think he’d be better suited to a box to box role, and we may have more potent AMs in the squad to play higher up the pitch now (Vieira and ESR) – this may be something that could happen in the longer term
Davi I don’t think Odegaard will be suited to the ‘Xhaka role’ for the reason that Xhaka is usually expected to slot in temporarily at LB when the LB is attacking- I’m not convinced Ode can do that. Besides,Ode seems to be forming a good partnership further forward with Jesus and we don’t want to break that. From what I’ve seen in Pre-season so far,the player being groomed for that role is Lokonga.