Arsenal v Sevilla Review – Trossard and Saka give us an easy three points

The story of the first ten minutes was the Arsenal going straight on the front foot and with Saka taken out cynically every time he had the ball, but the ref is being very lenient indeed. The resulting freekicks caused problems for Sevilla.

On 15 mins Saka was taken down on the edge of the box but our starboy shot it well over the bar. Sevilla look happy to slow the ball down and just defend but they can’t keep the ball for long.

Halfway through the half Ben White had a free shot which went just as high over the Sevilla bar. Quickly followed by 5 mins of intense pressure from the Gunners and another shot flies above the bar. Worryingly Havertz gets booed by the fans when he joins in the attack. It just looks like a matter of time before we take the lead.

Finally on 29 mins Saka puts the ball on Trossards foot in the box and he couldnt miss from 6 yards. 1-0 and we are looking dominant and Trossard looks like a natural centre forward.

Sevilla got one breakaway but Saliba just slid in and broke up the attack majestically. That looks to me like their only attack of the half and I don’t think Sevilla even had one shot….

After the break it looked like Havertz was finally going to come good but his shot went tantalingly wide of the post.

Zinchenko replaced Tomi as the only change.

On the hour mark Trossard had an easy chip but it spun very wide of the goal. But at last on 63 mins Saka was sent through from the halfway line and after sweetly dodging the defender he slipped it past the keeper to give us a nice cushion into the last 25 mins.

Saka, Trossard and Martinelli are looking like a great combination indeed.

Arsenal are still totally in control with Zinchenko very impressive too and carry on looking for a third and not sitting back at all. Sevilla are not getting anywhere near Raya’s goal.

Nelson and Vieira are brought on with ten mins to go and Martinelli and Trossard get a well deserved rest.Maybe Saka needed it more and is quickly replaced after yet another foul and is replaced by Kiwior.

But the game is over as a contest and the Gunners are set to go clear at the top of the group, but need jusrt one more to guarantee the knockouts with two games yet to play.

And Arteta slows it down with Elneny coming on for Jorginho and Arsenal coast to an easy three points indeed, although Sevilla managed their first shot at Raya’s goal in the last minute of added time……

