Arsenal v Sevilla Review – Trossard and Saka give us an easy three points

The story of the first ten minutes was the Arsenal going straight on the front foot and with Saka taken out cynically every time he had the ball, but the ref is being very lenient indeed. The resulting freekicks caused problems for Sevilla.
On 15 mins Saka was taken down on the edge of the box but our starboy shot it well over the bar. Sevilla look happy to slow the ball down and just defend but they can’t keep the ball for long.
Halfway through the half Ben White had a free shot which went just as high over the Sevilla bar. Quickly followed by 5 mins of intense pressure from the Gunners and another shot flies above the bar. Worryingly Havertz gets booed by the fans when he joins in the attack. It just looks like a matter of time before we take the lead.
Finally on 29 mins Saka puts the ball on Trossards foot in the box and he couldnt miss from 6 yards. 1-0 and we are looking dominant and Trossard looks like a natural centre forward.
Sevilla got one breakaway but Saliba just slid in and broke up the attack majestically. That looks to me like their only attack of the half and I don’t think Sevilla even had one shot….
After the break it looked like Havertz was finally going to come good but his shot went tantalingly wide of the post.
Zinchenko replaced Tomi as the only change.
On the hour mark Trossard had an easy chip but it spun very wide of the goal. But at last on 63 mins Saka was sent through from the halfway line and after sweetly dodging the defender he slipped it past the keeper to give us a nice cushion into the last 25 mins.
Saka, Trossard and Martinelli are looking like a great combination indeed.
Arsenal are still totally in control with Zinchenko very impressive too and carry on looking for a third and not sitting back at all. Sevilla are not getting anywhere near Raya’s goal.
Nelson and Vieira are brought on with ten mins to go and Martinelli and Trossard get a well deserved rest.Maybe Saka needed it more and is quickly replaced after yet another foul and is replaced by Kiwior.
But the game is over as a contest and the Gunners are set to go clear at the top of the group, but need jusrt one more to guarantee the knockouts with two games yet to play.
And Arteta slows it down with Elneny coming on for Jorginho and Arsenal coast to an easy three points indeed, although Sevilla managed their first shot at Raya’s goal in the last minute of added time……
Sevilla were awful, but our goals were beautiful
I hope Saka is okay, because we’ll need him for the upcoming EPL game
It’s Burnley GAI. Don’t want to sound arrogant but I think we can manage without Saka.
I hope so. But Jesus is injured, so Vieira might have to play RW
Havertz remain Odegard deputy and he is doing OK at it. But he has become so poor at scoring goals, he misses opportunity and chances at will. Really hope Arteta will be able to improve him I front of goal post.
He looked bereft of confidence. He needs to improve it, otherwise he’ll get benched soon
Still people on here moaning about Martinelli and Jorginho, some people just want to whinge I suppose, sad really.
Good game. Watched it after all lol. I hope that has primed us good for Burnley (a very different one to Dyche’s bullies I may add.) Hope Saka doesn’t have an injury and some players come back fit. COYG!
Dominant performance against a toothless Saville but great win. Stand ou players Saka, Martinelli, Trossard and Saliba. Rice absolutely another one man midfield again. Should easily qualify top of the group now.
Sevilla were so bad it’s difficult to take anything away from that game.
Imagine Martinelli and Saka has a proper front man to play with, it would be deadly.
Subs should’ve been earlier, considering our pur dominance. Hopefully Saka is ok but it was 100% avoidable.
For Havertz to be anonymous in that game is a real feat! The header he missed can’t even be called a half chance, it was a proper easy opportunity!
We’ve been poor recently, playing a terrible Sevilla couldn’t have come at a better time! On to Burnley!
Thank you Gunners for making my evening. A win next against Lens and we finish as group winners. Nice indeed
I totally agree with GAI- Sevilla were hopeless.
Not taking anything away from a very solid performance but that was a much needed victory after our recent losses.
Both goals were excellent
Martinelli clearly had his Weetabix for breakfast and Rice as the commentator said looks as though he’s been at Arsenal for ages.
I feel for Havertz who really should have done better with his header that almost got directed towards the goal. He looked lost at times 😔
Liked Trossard tonight as well and Jorghino’s through ball was a peach
I’m definitely not complaining
Dominant display, clean sheet, Raya had almost nothing to do again, yet already fans are moaning about this one.
I guess it’s no surprise some lose their minds every time we drop points if they can’t even enjoy and acknowledge an excellent victory and performance without picking out some fault somewhere.
Avoid defeat against Lens and we’re through.
Declan Rice
Our best signing for a long time.
Partey out sad.
I dont think people realised how well he played against Newcastle because we lost. If we had won, it would have been more highlighted.
For me he was 10 of 10 tonight but was better on Saturday 🤣
The best we’ve had in that role since Vieira. A soon to be captain.
Yes, and to think that so many doubted at the beginning of the transfer window that Rice was our man. I guess we really missed Nketian today, but let’s not get carried away, Trossard will do the job in some games but 50 percent of the time he will be nullified by stronger opposition. As for Harvertz,what’s there to feel sorry for? It’s his call to prove the doubters wrong.
Two great goals. I really rate Leo Trossard, what a great signing. Saliba and Gabriel are immense. Declan Rice is a monster and we did this without Odes. Tomiyasu is a top player and Martinelli is a full backs nightmare. Well done lads.
Can’t moan about that!!
Martinelli needs someone who can’t keep up with him, while Saka needs a referee who will protect him!!
Just watched the Napoli Berlin game and I urge everyone to take a look at Napoli’s disallowed goal – it’s nigh on the exact replica of Newcastle’s goal.
The referee gave it, it went to var, the ref was called over to review it and it was disallowed.
Now tell me that our referees are the best in europe!!!