Arsenal v Sheffield United Player Ratings – Youngsters rule today

As expected we had a very tight game against the Blades and they made it hard for Arsenal to gain much control of the game. It was not really inspiring but at least we didn’t just give up like we have in the past. This is reflected in my ratings…
Bernd Leno – 5
Not the German’s best performance but didn’t cause any major problems. Couldn’t do much about the goal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5
AMN was not given much chance to get forward and did his job in defence. Underwhelming.
Shkodran Mustafi – 6
It must have been difficult for him after baring his soul. Didn’t make too many mistakes until he gave the ball away in the final minute
David Luiz – 6
Not the leader Arteta is hoping he will be. Never really made any great impact and could have defended better at times
Bukayo Saka – 7
He may be a left-back at the moment but he still acts like a winger. It is great to see his energy on the field. Him and Martinelli have a great future, I’m sure
Lucas Torreira – 6
Reasonable today but certainly not as impressive as he has been.
Granit Xhaka – 5
He’s trying, but it wasn’t easy today against an organized Sheffield
Nicolas Pepe – 6
Pepe is still trying harder and his run for the ungiven penalty was exceptional, but still needs more accuracy in his passing
Mesut Ozil – 5
Ozil was not so influential as he has been recently. I hope he steps up against Chelsea
Gabriel Martinelli – 7
He always looks lively and he was definitely our biggest goal threat. Right place at right time for our goal
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
Not one of his best games and he still doesn’t seem quite up to speed
Sub:
Eddie Nketiah – 5
Never really got into the game with United in charge towards the end
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
This season is just amazing,nail biting at its best.
Newcastle won against chelsea
Crystal palace drew against city
Those top 4 places are not out of reach,we have to step up gain momentum.
I would also like MA to start focusing on the attacking side becauae ww have quality players there.The transition from midfield to the attacking 4 is not good in my opinion
Torreira was my MOTM.
I bet I know who Sheff Utd will give it to – Mike Dean! 😂
John-Jules scored his first goal for Lincoln & it was the winner! 👍
Also saw Haaland scored a 20 minute hat trick on his debut for Dortmund 👍
Sorry to ramble on, but not long got home and caught up with all the other results.
All the injuries Steve Bruce has on his hands right now and they manage to beat Chelsea 👍 I hope we follow that up on Tuesday!
And I’m gutted City drew! Argh!!!