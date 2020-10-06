Arsenal v Sheffield Utd Review – A lucky three points?

All the Arsenal v Sheffield United game posts got driven out by the transfer window, so I guess it’s about time we finally get to talk about the game!

A tale of two halves but we got there in the end…!

As Arsenal went up against Sheffield United on Sunday, we knew we were going to be tested against a strong Sheffield United side who were looking for their first three points of the season. Of course, being Arsenal, we never make it easy for ourselves do we.

After a first half where Sheffield could have scored a couple and where both teams were lucky to end it with 11 men, where the talking point became the David Luiz shirt pull which pundits said deserved a red card and in challenges like that it is 50/50, but given the position that Leno was in, it was hardly going to be a goalscoring opportunity. However, the challenge on Aubameyang by Berge I thought deserved a red card, as it was rash and we were lucky our skipper got back up! But in we went somehow 0-0 and Arteta had a job to do to make them come out in the second half a changed team!

And that he did! After a tough first half where Sheffield frustrated us and were more sharp and hungry and wanting the ball more, we finally managed to find a way through and settle into the game, and two quick fire goals in four minutes were just about enough to seal the win.

A sublime team move got us 1-0 up when a cross into the box by Bellerin landed at the head of Saka who nodded it into the top corner and what a confident finish it was by the young star for his first Emirates goal. forward on three minutes later and super sub Pepe put us 2-0 up, showcasing his pace on the right, driving into the box and shooting into the bottom left corner of the goal for his first goal of the season, and long may it continue as he definitely needs to prove himself this season!

The game wasn’t done yet though, as for Leno it was another game another lack of a clean sheet and what a shot it was by McGoldrick to put it at 2-1 and after a nervy ending we finally ran out 2-1 winners and take away the three points before the international break.

We know we have a lot to improve as against a much tougher opponent we may not be so lucky as to take away all three points! Gooners?

Shenel Osman