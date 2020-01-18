Arsenal v Sheffield Utd Review – Martinelli on target but another lead thrown away

We always knew it would be a tough game for the Gunners against a strong determined Sheffield United side, and they tried to pressure on us right from the start, and I would say in the first 25 minutes they were more in control than Arsenal.

We gradually fought our way back into the game but it was end to end stuff and anyone could have got the breakthrough but it fell to our new star youngster Gabriel Martinelli in the dying seconds of the first half. An excellent build up saw Saka send the ball into the box and Martinelli stayed onside but was given a free touch to guide it into the net.

Arsenal were a bit more steady in the second half although Sheffield was putting more pressure on as the half progessed.

Pepe could have had a penalty after a weaving run down the wing and into the Sheffield box, but VAR ruled it out. It looked like Nketiah was coming on for Lacazette but the Frenchman just had time to curl a freekick but it just curled off target and that was his last kick of the match, and he has now gone one more game without scoring.

With ten minutes to go Sheffield ratcheted up the pressure and Leno got lucky when a free header dropped straight into his arms, but immediately the Blades were back on the attack and this time fleck was given loads of space and got a volley off the ground which bounced wickedly over Leno.

This Sheffield side just never gives up and it looks like Arsenal are letting yet another lead slip away in the last ten minutes.

Chris Wilder’s team were not stopping there and now felt they could get the winner and attacked fervently and it was a feverish last ten minutes with the shots going in thick and fast from Sheffield.

Three minutes of extra time was added, just enough for Xhaka to get his usual yellow card, which gave the Blades yet another attempt on Leno’s goal.

Arsenal hasd just enough time for one last corner but no power on Ozil’s header.

So we have to settle for a point at home yet again….