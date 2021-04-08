Arsenal v Slavia Prague Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for EL first-leg

Arsenal will play host to Slavia Prague in the Europa League tonight, in the first-leg of the quarter-finals.

The Gunners lost Kieran Tierney at the weekend, having been forced to withdraw before the break, and he is now set to miss up to six weeks of action.

David Luiz is also confirmed as missing, and he is expected to miss the coming weeks after a procedure this week, while Martin Odegaard is reported to be suffering with discomfort since the international break.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have returned to full training after missing the Liverpool clash also, while Xhaka also returns to availability also.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Mari Soares

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Willian

Aubameyang

I’m pretty certain on most of these positions. I’d be more than happy to see Chambers hold onto his role at right-back, but feel like he might be due a rest.

You could toss a coin on Mari or Gabriel, but I feel like the Spaniard is better suited to playing alongside Holding which is why I give him the nod.

Willian offers the more defensively than Pepe, and I feel like he will have been in Arteta’s thinking ahead of this game with doubts over Odegaard, although the Norwegian could well make the starting line-up which will see ESR take that left-wing role.

Who would you like to see starting this evening?

Patrick