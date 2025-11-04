Arsenal v Slavia Prague – Match Preview, Team News, Line-up and Score Predictions

Arsenal make the trip to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening, aiming to make it four wins from four in the Champions League league phase.

The Gunners currently sit joint top of the table alongside four other clubs, each having won their opening three games. Mikel Arteta’s side produced a blistering second-half display to defeat Atlético Madrid last time out, while Slavia Prague were held to a goalless draw with Atalanta.

The Czech champions are yet to concede in their last five games in all competitions, so this could be one of Arsenal’s toughest European tests so far. The last time the two sides met was in the Europa League quarter-finals in 2021, when Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners in Prague.

Competition: Champions League – Round 4

Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague

Kick-off: 5:45 PM GMT

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev

Team news

Two key players have been ruled out of the match. Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres will both miss out due to suspension and injury respectively.

Zubimendi serves a one-match ban after accumulating three yellow cards, while Gyökeres is sidelined with a muscular problem.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta gave an update on the Swedish striker via Arsenal:

“He’s definitely not available,” the manager confirmed. “He hasn’t trained today, and we need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury, but for this game he’s not available.

“I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch. He was feeling something and that’s obviously never a good sign. Especially for a player that is very, very explosive, so we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we will announce it when we know more.”

Predicted line-up

David Raya, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, Christian Nørgaard, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka (C).

Score prediction

Despite a few absentees, Arsenal have more than enough depth and momentum to get the job done.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0-3 Arsenal

What are your score predictions, Gooners? Let us know in the comments!

Matchday! COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

