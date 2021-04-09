Arsenal v Slavia Prague Player Ratings – Must improve next week…

It has already been expressed how poor our finishing was against Slavia Prague last night, and perhaps we were lucky to come away with a draw! One thing is certain, we need to improve for the away leg next week…

Leno- 5

The German seems to be wavering between World Class and Nervous youngster. He is currently on the downturn..

Bellerin- 6

A cool head that was needed at the back last night.

Holding- 6

He did his job but didn’t seem very comfortable doing it! He needs to play more for consistency I think.

Gabriel- 5

After a good start his confident seems to be shaken. Last night won’t have helped much

Cedric- 4

Out of postion and looked out at sea last night. Not a good day for Cedric.

Partey- 5

He looked like a gem but now looks like paste jewellery. Needs a run of games and a kick up the butt!

Xhaka- 5

Failed to take control, but definitely not our worst player.

Saka- 6

I still think the youngster needs a longer rest if he is to come back to his best. Where has his confidence gone?

Smith Rowe – 4

Another one needs a longer rest to get his feet back on the ground. Not impressed at all.

Willian- 5

Hardly involved, but did manage to get a few crosses in.

Laca- 4

A model of inconsistency – Brilliant against West Ham and anonymous last night.

Martinelli- 4

Hardly involved then perhaps he should have started the game. Needs match fitness.

Aubameyang- 5

Had a first shot on goal for 3 games, and didn’t have to try hard to be an improvement on Lacazette.

Pepe- 6

One shot, one goal – What more could you ask?

Elneny – 5

Did okay, a normal performance from the Egyptian.