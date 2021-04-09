Arsenal v Slavia Prague Player Ratings – Must improve next week…

It has already been expressed how poor our finishing was against Slavia Prague last night, and perhaps we were lucky to come away with a draw! One thing is certain, we need to improve for the away leg next week…
Leno- 5
The German seems to be wavering between World Class and Nervous youngster. He is currently on the downturn..
Bellerin- 6
A cool head that was needed at the back last night.
Holding- 6
He did his job but didn’t seem very comfortable doing it! He needs to play more for consistency I think.
Gabriel- 5
After a good start his confident seems to be shaken. Last night won’t have helped much
Cedric- 4
Out of postion and looked out at sea last night. Not a good day for Cedric.
Partey- 5
He looked like a gem but now looks like paste jewellery. Needs a run of games and a kick up the butt!
Xhaka- 5
Failed to take control, but definitely not our worst player.
Saka- 6
I still think the youngster needs a longer rest if he is to come back to his best. Where has his confidence gone?
Smith Rowe – 4
Another one needs a longer rest to get his feet back on the ground. Not impressed at all.
Willian- 5
Hardly involved, but did manage to get a few crosses in.
Laca- 4
A model of inconsistency – Brilliant against West Ham and anonymous last night.
Martinelli- 4
Hardly involved then perhaps he should have started the game. Needs match fitness.
Aubameyang- 5
Had a first shot on goal for 3 games, and didn’t have to try hard to be an improvement on Lacazette.
Pepe- 6
One shot, one goal – What more could you ask?
Elneny – 5
Did okay, a normal performance from the Egyptian.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Granite Xhaka is our best and most constant player. That’s the sorry state of things at the moment.
Partey lost the ball possession needlessly, by misplacing his passes and getting dispossessed. He also needs to practice his shooting, since it’s been too wasteful for a 45+ M midfielder
Lacazette missed three chances and two of them were sitters. Had Lacazette been able to make the tap-in, Saka would have gotten one assist
Aubameyang also missed one simple tap-in. I believe one of our attackers would be sold in the summer, since their shooting inaccuracy ruined many of our games
Button up guys. Slavia away ain’t gonna be a walk in the park. They are 1st in their league and currently unbeaten. That match could be very interesting. The whole starting attacking setup was very poor. They all deserve a 4. Pepe deserves a 7 for keeping his calm and slotting the ball home. Tbh I was shocked we scored because we never looked like we would. This match was similar to our home game vs Spurs for me. Difference is the opposition actually equalised.
Holding was our best player on the night, but I now have serious doubts concerning Gabriel.Partey will come good, of that I have no doubt, because he has real talent.
Holding played well in my eyes and Cedric wasn’t as bad as the rating given. I think Partey’s problem is he is not fit but that will be sorted.
Arteta 0!!