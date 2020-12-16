Arsenal v Southampton Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will welcome Southampton to the Emirates this evening in the Premier League, with three players confirmed as missing.
Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin have both picked up suspensions after the clash with Burnley at the weekend and will miss out. The Spaniard will only miss tonight’s encounter after picking up his fifth yellow of the campaign, while the Swiss midfielder will miss a further two domestic matches.
Thomas Partey has also been confirmed as missing by Arsenal’s official website. The Ghanaian star was unable to complete the 90 minutes against Tottenham thanks to a second thigh injury, and a return date is still yet to be released.
David Luiz could well miss out also, as he continues to be assessed by the club following his clash of heads with Raul Jimenez of Wolves two weeks ago.
Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli could well make their returns to action tonight however, while I expect the former to go straight into the starting line-up.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Chambers Mari Gabriel Tierney
Willock Elneny Saka
Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang
I expect Arteta to ring the changes a little after numerous games, and with the suspended players forced to miss out.
Your guess is as good as mine as to whether Willock, Ceballos or possibly even Maitland-Niles gets the nod in midfield, but I would be very shocked if Pepe wasn’t thrown straight back into the team after his performances in Europe in recent weeks.
Who would you like to see starting the evening? Could Balogun be in the squad to make his PL debut off the bench?
Patrick
Chambers, Marri, Willock, Pepe – it will be like Santa Claus distributing sweets to kids, S’ton will be absolutely greedy on that flank.
Two left footed centre backs, not a chance.Why omit Holding who has been very sound recently?Why buy Soares as a back up for Bellerin and then play Chambers at RB? Has Arteta the courage to leave out Willian, Laca and Auba or at least two of the three?In any event I have been very impressed with Southampton this season, and I consider them a cut above Burnley, indeed they may well go into this match as the bookies favourites.
Please no Wilock ESR or AMN depending on the need for creativity
Bilic has been sacked and it looks like we can cross Big Sam off our list….
Sacked after a very good performance against City last night !
I was looking forward to Big Sam to rescue us from relegation. If Ralph outsmarts us, then hope Edu ends our misery with Mikel tomorrow.
He got rid of Freddie and this is the outcome.
Cedric, AMN and ESR should play but I am expecting Arteta to play it safe and go back to 5 at the back and a bit of a backs to wall performance.
“We need a player with creativity in the middle, we don’t have that in the squad right now.” – Edu
Excuse me. Isn’t Ceballos able to provide that? Why haven’t we tried Ceballos behind the striker yet? Perhaps he prefers a deeper lying position but he has good technique and vision to play further forward
Regarding the post, I don’t know if Elneny should start after almost getting us a second red card
Arsenal will return to winning ways today.
In case you don’t know guys..
The game is LIVE ON AMAZON PRIME if you have it!!!! 😃😃😃😃
Leno
Cedric holding gab tierney
Elneney
Amn. Cobbello. Saka
Pepe
Auba
Bilic sacked, a bit harsh especially after last night draw and their lack of business over the summer the players they signed were already at the club on loans the worse is that there were already rumours that he would be sacked today and Big Sam being lined up for his job another leak anyway hope to see more than the 2 forced changes anything but a loss tonight!
its very difficult o see where a victory comes from but we need creativity somewhere on the pitch and willock and rowe smith are not up to the job that leaves ceballos who has been disappointing but still produces some openings during the game and needs time on the pitch… holding gabriel works cedric is an improvement over bellerin so best i can see is
cedric holding gabriel tierney
amn elneny ceballos saka
pepe aubemayang
leno
chambers gabriel tierny
niles , smith rowe , ceballos , , saka
lacazete
pepe , aubameyang