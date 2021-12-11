Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Southampton Confirmed Team News, Preview and Score Prediction

So Mikel Arteta is facing yet another must-win scenario when Southampton visit the Emirates this afternoon. If we win we can hopefully move back up into a place to fight for a European place, but if we lose, the fanbase will be driven further into the depths of despair.

The strange thing about our recent slump is that we have had hardly any injuries this season. We have had no European football so we’ve had much more resting time than our top rivals, but for some reason things are simply not working.

But let’s be positive ahead of the game, as all known form points to Arsenal beating Southampton today.

As for the confirmed team news, the Saints are being forced to bring in an emergency 40 year-old keeper in Willy Caballero due to a keeper crisis, whereas Arsenal have only Emile Smith-Rowe as the one first team regular being assessed before the game, but for some reason we know Arteta will be making changes. Leno and Kolasinac are also doubtful but that won’t change anything. The news that Aubameyang missed training yesterday points to underlying problems in the dressing room, but Arteta was not very forthcoming about what the actual problem was….

But otherwise Arteta can just about field the same team that slumped against Everton, but what changes is he likely to make?

Ramsdale, who is our player of the month for the second month in a row, is certain to start, and I’m sure Arteta will keep faith with White and Gabriel, and Tomiyasu of course. I think Tavares will return as Arteta will continue to rotate them to stay fresh.

Partey played alongside the returning Xhaka at Everton, but I think Lokonga will come back with Partey on the bench.

I think Saka and Odegaard are safe, but I’m hoping that Nketiah comes in with Lacazette to support him up front.

As for my score prediction, I’m expecting to see more confidence in front of the home fans, so I’m going for 3-0 to the Arsenal….

WATCH Arteta’s full pre-match conference…

  1. Jim wall says:
    December 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    IF WE LOOSE THIS GAME IT SHOULD BE CURTAINS FOR ARTETA,
    I CERTAINLY DON’T WANT US TO LOOSE BUT I DO WANT TO GET RID OF ARTETA,
    FED UP WITH HIS BORING TACTICS AND BAD MAN MANAGEMENT WITH PLAYERS,
    I THINK HE NEEDS TO SHAKE UP THINGS TODAY AND GET HIS TEAM SELECTION AND TACTICS RIGHT,
    I WOULD GO WITH THIS TEAM….
    RAMSDALE
    TOMI BEN. GAB. TIERNEY
    AMN. PARTEY
    ESR
    SAKA. PEPE. GABBY

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      December 11, 2021 at 12:55 pm

      Didn’t see you line up Jim before I posted but think we are pretty much thinking the same except I went Tavares and you AMN 👍

      Reply
    2. Johnze says:
      December 11, 2021 at 2:46 pm

      Why AMN ? You want an hale end product to progress under Arteta ?! Xhaka is younger, more ceiling, love the club. 😅

      Reply
  2. Dan kit says:
    December 11, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    Ramsdale
    Tomi white Gabriel tierney
    Xhaka partey ode
    Saka Auba ESR

    That is the team I expect Arteta to play ,wouldn’t be my choice at all but would be surprised if there were many changes to that line up .
    My preferred line up

    Ramsdale
    Tomi white Gabriel Tierney
    partey Tavares
    ESR
    Martinelli Pepe saka

    Reply
    1. Jim wall says:
      December 11, 2021 at 1:58 pm

      Tavarez could be a good choice dan, he can run well with the ball and he has speed…

      Reply
  3. Akinsola Akinlolu james says:
    December 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Arsenal to win 5 1

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      December 11, 2021 at 1:13 pm

      That score line wouldn’t even give us a plus goal difference. How about 5-0?

      Reply
    2. Malaysian gunner says:
      December 11, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      What ever happened to White?In the last two games he was dummied and so much was expected of him and the defence.
      There are no easy games in the epl even
      against lowly teams.
      If Arsenal cant beat Saints the pressure on
      MA wi be tremendous with the game against West Ham a season defining moment,imho.

      Reply
    3. Peter says:
      December 11, 2021 at 2:17 pm

      Hahahaha stop it!

      Reply
  4. Kobin says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Start Xhaka again and it’s 2-1 to Southampton 😁

    Honestly, what would I not give for a good decent free flowing game. 😒

    Reply
  5. siamois says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Aubs not playing for dicisplinary reason!

    Reply
  6. ShineGunners says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    This one should be a win. I will go for 3-0.
    This Arsenal maybe young but I think they wana fight back again.
    Am not sure abt Auba.
    Let’s go for a win. Arsenal can lose this many as We are much better than last season.

    Reply
  7. Sean Williams says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    I think we will pay the price if we underestimate Southampton. It’s going to be a close game. We know we are going to at times play sideways/backwards at times. Without ESR the quick moves forward may not be cutting edge. I hope we win but Xhaka….really. The thug is back.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:05 pm

      For Arsenal under Arteta, every game close
      His Arsenal team hardly gets any comfortable win

      Reply
    2. siamois says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:07 pm

      Their fowards are going to press us non stop,not good.

      Reply
  8. RSH says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    3-0 prediction very optimistic? We tend to blow these type of matches when the going gets tough. A draw is very possible. The team lacks confidence sometimes in games like this after a bad defeat.

    Reply
  9. Kedar says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Odegaard can’t even make single through ball

    Reply
  10. siamois says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Saka was too honest,should have gone down and it would have been a penalty.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:11 pm

      Yes… 100%
      There was a contact and ref would have awarded Spot kick

      Reply
  11. FootballisTrivial says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Government employees have more pressure and urgency to perform than this bunch.

    Reply
    1. Sean Williams says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:18 pm

      ‘Xhaka gives the ball away’.

      Reply
    2. FootballisTrivial says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:19 pm

      Xhaka is probably the happiest of the lot to collect his weekly pension.

      Reply
    3. lcebox says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:20 pm

      LOL niceone.
      Yeh it feels like something is a miss.

      Reply
  12. RSH says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    excellent first goal! Played right through the press and goal a lovely goal from it.

    Reply
  13. siamois says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Come on Laca👊

    Reply
  14. Gmv8 says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Let’s not sit back now, keep attacking.

    Reply
  15. siamois says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    MØ is on a good run, can’t believe some fans have been blaming him lately!

    Reply
  16. Dan kit says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Now we can’t mess this up now surely .
    Great goal by Laca
    Odegaard good header but the amount of times he gives the ball away is frustrating to say the least .

    Reply
  17. FootballisTrivial says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Southampton defenders look even more disinterested than the Arsenal team. What a game.

    Reply
  18. Declan says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Yeah Ødegaard is holding us back ha ha, that’s 3 in 3 🖕

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:38 pm

      He was awful up until his goal , every forward ball from him went to a Southampton player ,apart from his goal he’s been shite ,same as every other game he plays .

      Reply
      1. FootballisTrivial says:
        December 11, 2021 at 3:44 pm

        If Odegaard keeps scoring every game then we can forget that he cannot drive the ball forward, make defence splitting passes, dribble through players, and other things that ESR does.

        Reply
      2. PJ-SA says:
        December 11, 2021 at 3:46 pm

        Some people can’t see past a scoreline

        Same kind of people that thought Auba would be a good captain because he scores a lot(back then)

        Reply
  19. Kedar says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Xhaka loosing it out again

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:47 pm

      Think it’s 4 or 5 times already.

      Reply
  20. FootballisTrivial says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Anything good said about Ramsdale is too little.

    Reply
  21. FootballisTrivial says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    What does Xhaka offer that Lokonga cannot for example?
    Xhaka makes 100s of mistakes per game, offers nothing above average but still starts. One can only wonder.

    Reply

