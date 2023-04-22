Arsenal v Southampton Player Ratings – Martinelli brightest spark in entertaining rollercoaster

Strangely there may be a benefit from having to go to the Etihad and win. Going there with an aim to keep City at bay would probably have an unwanted outcome, whereas now we have no choice but to attack the game. One thing for certain is that the entertainment is going to keep on coming.

Here are my ratings:

Ramsdale (5) Set the tone after forty seconds with a dreadful error. The timing of this couldn’t have been worse as it gave Southampton belief. He probably should have saved Alcaraz’s effort after that as well.

White (6.5) Had very little responsibility for the goals and was constantly linking up with Saka in attack. Showed some lovely touches and didn’t let his head drop.

Holding (6) Although the team has conceded a lot of goals since his introduction he hasn’t been directly responsible for any of them, so it would be unfair to assume that Saliba’s absence is the cause. Got his head on plenty of Southampton attacks but does show a lot of hesitancy when in possession.

Gabriel (6) Got through another large amount of work, too large for anyone’s liking. Should have recognized that Walcott was going to make that run for the goal as it is very typical of the player.

Zinchenko (5.5) Does some great things in distribution but was also responsible for some loose passing, that changed momentum in a game when Arsenal were on the front foot. Switched off for the third goal and lost his man.

Partey(6) A mixed bag from the Ghanaian as he made a lot of his customary interceptions and incisive passing, but was also caught out of position, particularly in the first half when Alcaraz was on.

Vieira (4) I just don’t get it? Is my untrained eye missing something here? He can’t pass, can’t tackle, can’t dribble, can’t track and has a woeful first touch. What is frustrating is that Trossard and Smith Rowe are on the bench. Maybe he’s brilliant in training.

Odegaard (7) Tried manfully to make it happen throughout the game. As usual led the charge when closing down. Finally got his reward with his beautifully taken goal that sparked the comeback.

Saka (8) Tried every trick in his book to get a head of steam up for the side, and was causing the right side of Southamptons defence huge headaches resulting in two bookings. Just wasn’t fed enough of the ball to take advantage of that, but still managed a goal and an assist.

Jesus (5.5) It didn’t happen for him. Had a few lovely turns in the box that led to blocked shots. However, missed three very good opportunities and ultimately his job is to score them.

Martinelli (8) Was on a mission not to lose this game and created most of the best chances in the game. Took his goal excellently and laid in a few very inviting balls that weren’t finished. Laid a beauty on Jesus’s head. This one’s a warrior.

A strange evening with the disappointment mixed with relief. How did you rate it?