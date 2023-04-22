Arsenal v Southampton Player Ratings – Martinelli brightest spark in entertaining rollercoaster

Bloody hell!! by Peter Doherty
Whatever the outcome of this season we certainly cannot say we haven’t been entertained! Another rollercoaster of a game where the roles are reversed, and instead of conceding a two goal lead we managed to overcome one. The feeling in the stadium after the final whistle was deflation tinged with a hint of relief. The overriding sense is that; if you can’t dispense with the lowest ranked team in the division when at home then your chances of reigning supreme in the Premier League are greatly diminished. This game highlighted our teams brittleness as well as their resilience.
Strangely there may be a benefit from having to go to the Etihad and win. Going there with an aim to keep City at bay would probably have an unwanted outcome, whereas now we have no choice but to attack the game. One thing for certain is that the entertainment is going to keep on coming.
Here are my ratings:
Ramsdale (5) Set the tone after forty seconds with a dreadful error. The timing of this couldn’t have been worse as it gave Southampton belief. He probably should have saved Alcaraz’s effort after that as well.
White (6.5) Had very little responsibility for the goals and was constantly linking up with Saka in attack. Showed some lovely touches and didn’t let his head drop.
Holding (6) Although the team has conceded a lot of goals since his introduction he hasn’t been directly responsible for any of them, so it would be unfair to assume that Saliba’s absence is the cause. Got his head on plenty of Southampton attacks but does show a lot of hesitancy when in possession.
Gabriel (6) Got through another large amount of work, too large for anyone’s liking. Should have recognized that Walcott was going to make that run for the goal as it is very typical of the player.
Zinchenko (5.5) Does some great things in distribution but was also responsible for some loose passing, that changed momentum in a game when Arsenal were on the front foot. Switched off for the third goal and lost his man.
Partey(6) A mixed bag from the Ghanaian as he made a lot of his customary interceptions and incisive passing, but was also caught out of position, particularly in the first half when Alcaraz was on.
Vieira (4) I just don’t get it? Is my untrained eye missing something here? He can’t pass, can’t tackle, can’t dribble, can’t track and has a woeful first touch. What is frustrating is that Trossard and Smith Rowe are on the bench. Maybe he’s brilliant in training.
Odegaard (7) Tried manfully to make it happen throughout the game. As usual led the charge when closing down. Finally got his reward with his beautifully taken goal that sparked the comeback.
Saka (8) Tried every trick in his book to get a head of steam up for the side, and was causing the right side of Southamptons defence huge headaches resulting in two bookings. Just wasn’t fed enough of the ball to take advantage of that, but still managed a goal and an assist.
Jesus (5.5) It didn’t happen for him. Had a few lovely turns in the box that led to blocked shots. However, missed three very good opportunities and ultimately his job is to score them.
Martinelli (8) Was on a mission not to lose this game and created most of the best chances in the game. Took his goal excellently and laid in a few very inviting balls that weren’t finished. Laid a beauty on Jesus’s head. This one’s a warrior.
A strange evening with the disappointment mixed with relief. How did you rate it?
Peter Doherty
My MOTM was Martinelli who doesn’t give up
On the night, Ramsdale’s error gave Southampton a leg up which is disappointing and his low score was justified.
Was Vieira the right choice to replace an unwell Xhaka? Not in my opinion and 4 is about right
Ramsdale should get lower rating than Vieira, because he single-handedly ruined the team’s plan with his atrocious decision. At least Vieira didn’t make any huge error
I’ll give Ramsdale 4 for his rificulous mistake. If he repeats his brain fart at the Etihad, Arsenal should bench him
About right.
Mikel Arteta: 4 out of 10 for 3 consecutive weeks for team selection and changing the dynamics.
Martinelli and zinchenko for me
Odegaard Viera and Ramsdale shocking
Hi Dan.. hope you’re well
After taking our foot off the gas in the two games prior to last night and just about managing to hang on for a point, the last thing we needed was a howler so early on and it was something we never recovered from imo. Individual errors have cost us badly and it’s such a shame after how it was all going so well for such a long time. It’s now safe to say I’m dreading Wednesday!!
It’s funny we all see things differently as it’s Martinelli, Ødegaard and Saka for me with Zinchenko, Vieira and Ramsdale shocking.
I agree that Ramsdale’s mistake cost our team dearly, but Vieira’s lineup cost us much more, I don’t know what he has to stay in front of Smith-Rowe, Jorginho or even Patino…. even even putting Zinchenko in Vieira’s place and Tierney in LE. I think Vieira should have borrowed to be able to reach a faster pace
Got to agree with the writer about the mystery “qualities”that only MA and Edu seem to see in Viera.
Unless he moves on this summer, I can envisage him becoming really loathed with Gooners, IF he plays into next season.
I say move him on and accept he is physically and mentally unsuited to physically tough Prem football. I doubt many will think otherwise too.
Is it just me or are we throwing away our big chance to win the league because of not resting or dropping players out of form.to keep it fresh.no point bringing players in if there not trusted to stand in.why on earth did we let cedric soares go to.if he was right back we could of played Ben White centre back to cover saliba then I’d put Tierney back at left back better defender move zinchenco to midfield to take xhaka place.we should rotate partey and Saka martinelli abit with the new boys.