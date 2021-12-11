Arsenal v Southampton Review – A very polished win at last

Well we were all hoping to see an improved performance from Arsenal after the last couple of weeks shenanigans and Arteta gave us very few surprises in the starting line-up, except Aubameyang being dropped for disciplinary reasons!

Here is the team that started: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.

It didn’t start well for the Gunners though, and the first 20 minutes saw Southampton look dangerous, with Gabriel and Bukayo Saka both booked and Aaron Ramsdale was forced into three saves, but gradually we started taking control at last.

Just before the half hour mark, Lacazette was handed a goal on a plate when Saka fed it into his path in the Saints box and he couldn’t miss from there. And suddenly we looked comfortable, but would we sit back and try and defend the lead.

That was quickly put to bed when just 4 minutes later Tierney flew down the wing, and after his cross being blocked twice, he finally headed it back into the centre and Odegaard brilliantly headed it in to double our lead and we were comfortable going into the break.

Southampton still had their moments in the second half, but luckily were not as good as Everton last week! And then when Gabriel scored Arsenal’s third on the hour mark, we all could breathe easier, and to be totally honest it looked like Southampton gave up all hope after that and we cruised until the final whistle.

An easy win, all in all, but to be honest at home and against a team like that this should be the norm…

