Arsenal v Southampton Review – A very polished win at last

Well we were all hoping to see an improved performance from Arsenal after the last couple of weeks shenanigans and Arteta gave us very few surprises in the starting line-up, except Aubameyang being dropped for disciplinary reasons!
Here is the team that started: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.
It didn’t start well for the Gunners though, and the first 20 minutes saw Southampton look dangerous, with Gabriel and Bukayo Saka both booked and Aaron Ramsdale was forced into three saves, but gradually we started taking control at last.
Just before the half hour mark, Lacazette was handed a goal on a plate when Saka fed it into his path in the Saints box and he couldn’t miss from there. And suddenly we looked comfortable, but would we sit back and try and defend the lead.
That was quickly put to bed when just 4 minutes later Tierney flew down the wing, and after his cross being blocked twice, he finally headed it back into the centre and Odegaard brilliantly headed it in to double our lead and we were comfortable going into the break.
Southampton still had their moments in the second half, but luckily were not as good as Everton last week! And then when Gabriel scored Arsenal’s third on the hour mark, we all could breathe easier, and to be totally honest it looked like Southampton gave up all hope after that and we cruised until the final whistle.
An easy win, all in all, but to be honest at home and against a team like that this should be the norm…
I shall enjoyMOTD later… it’s never the same listening on the radio
I know it was a dodgy start, but at least the team kept playing. Sometimes we rip into a team, only to fade and other times it’s the opposite. Excellent response and result
@SueP,Since the start of the season,Arsenal(official app)offers live commentary of the games for free, it’s pretty good,you should check it out.
@SueP take a look at the extended highlights on Hoofoot.com really good site for highlights.
Thanks to Siamois and Declan 👍
I’ve felt so deflated since Monday – this has helped!
That Laca goal/build-up really was a thing of beauty – just goes to show we can do it, just not often enough!!
Looking at the table – if only we hadn’t been so rubbish at Goodison…
Jammy bloody Chavs!!
And utd Sue!
And Liverpool!
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped from Arsenal squad for late return from trip abroad last week. 32yo had permission to go for personal reasons but was back later than agreed & it had Covid protocol implications. (Ornstein)
Bet he still gets full pay!!!!!
Bet he gets fined,!!!!
A WIN! But i have to say apart from a very scary/stupid/brave/slick first goal, the football apart, was scarily bad. We couldn’t keep possession, didn’t press, scored a goal on the counter attack when we weren’t playing counter attack football, Southampton were very obliging in this game and we shouldn’t scoff a 3-0 win. But i think we look so disjointed, slow and ill prepared. If we play Southampton every week we would win the league, poor Southampton what a shockingly bad team. We did have a few bright spots in the game but our midfield looked totally uneasy and all the team were messy in possession, except Ramsdale who was our best player today by a mile, not always for saves but because he was the only one who didn’t make mistakes. Its an important win but we must improve from here, im not confident though.
Martinelli had a good game, always a threat.
I agree with your description of the first goal,on another day it might have been a different story.we were closed to losing possession.
It was a great goal to look at but it was also the sort of football that gets you into trouble. Great thing is this time it didn’t.
A win is of course pleasant but…. i dont like MA coaching. Why wait 81 and 83 to let enter subs while we are 3-0 up ??? Why not 10mn sooner for this players starving for minutes ?! And by the way if i was AMN i am leaving in january 100%. Look like MA is making fun of him or making him pay for his summer tweet. Awful from MA. Lokonga is under contract for years as xhaka. Elneny will go next summer. Yet AMN has not seen the pitch. Instead of playing him consistent minutes since his MOTM perf, he has been frozen out. Consequence is simple, a guy that could have been sold 20m easily (24 yo, international) will go on the cheap while playing him a bit might have convinced him to extend. But it is not his money so MA probably does not care….
Xhaka gave the ball away 14 times, lost 3 out of 3 Duals in the air and missed 3 tackles.
Stop the hate against xhaka. He was miles better than partey today. Performance wise.
OTS, I tell the truth. I dont like him as a player, he shouldn’t be in the team and he just proves it with his football, like what he did today.
mavro scores again…..bayern next year
Wouldn’t call it polished, we were very second best until the first goal – passing was atrocious – but settled down a lot after. We were better in attack than recent games but I didn’t think this was a comfortable win. On another day it could’ve been very different.
Still, the optimistic outlook might be that we needed that win to stay to rebuild our confidence as we’ve had a bad run of results.
Odegaard started badly but I thought he had a very good game overall. Saka and martinelli were good, especially GM, and ramsdale excellent as usual. Laca was also decent – saw the best and worst of him with a couple of chances he should have made more of – he’s lost his pace but does make up for it most of the time
That Ramsdale pass to Martinelli. Wow.
Good to see the team grow stronger after making a beautiful goal to go ahead (albeit against the run of play)
Odegaard, Ramsdale and Martinelli share MOTM honours imo.